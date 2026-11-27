Forget a walk-in closet – self-proclaimed “fashion nepo baby” Violet Savage has a luxury basement worth fawning over. Savage — whose mother is designer Nanette Lepore — has harnessed the Y2K style resurgence to revisit some of the most iconic on-screen outfits from the past two decades, and has helped usher in the celebrity-driven trend of dressing like beloved rom-com characters. (Lilli Reinhart’s Love Hypothesis press tour? Savage led that charge.)

The content creator and model has built out a viral audience with her "basement deep dives,” filmed from her family’s West Village townhouse. “For years, I've just been like, 'Oh, I need an outfit, I'm just going to poke around in the basement and see what happens,’” Savage tells TZR, citing that most of the Nanette Lepore runway pieces are on display at the Butler Museum in Lepore’s hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. “The remaining pieces that [my mom] felt were more wearable or something I would maybe want, or things that were just so precious, like the 13 Going On 30 [polka dot] jacket, she just had to box up and keep in our basement.”

And no, there really is no organizing scheme for keeping these archives: “What I think is funny is people asking to organize the basement,” Savage says of most of her Instagram comments. “I'm like, I get it! I understand! It's a challenge, though!”

Savage didn’t entirely plan on making an influencer career out of reviving her mother’s wardrobe pieces: “It started because I made a video of just me trying on a dress she made, and I noticed a lot of the comments were referencing the work she did for TV and movies,” Savage says. “Someone brought up the 13 Going On 30 jacket, and a lot of people were bringing up Gilmore Girls. And I was like, 'I should go find that jacket; I know we have it.' I went to the basement to look for it to just pull out for a video, and then I was like, ‘Wait, me looking for it in this basement is probably more interesting than anything I would make with that jacket.’ That's just sort of how it started.”

While Savage was well aware that the Nanette Lepore collection was featured in Gossip Girl (“Off the top of my head or my mom's head, we could just be like, 'Oh, the cherry print dress was Blair,” Savage says), she didn’t realize just how much Gilmore Girls used the looks, or that Charmed included so much Nanette Lepore clothing. Even Euphoria had a Nanette Lepore outfit, worn by Maude Apatow.

(+) Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television (+) Courtesy of Warner Bros. Television INFO 1/2

“I never thought too hard about the impact my mom’s work had on film and TV — or how much it was used, or how much people remember it being used,” Savage says. “I feel like now if people are wearing cool outfits on TV, it's all over the internet. But [my mom’s work] would be [on] cable, so you would see it, and then it would go away. A specific look from a specific episode is kind of a fleeting moment. The catalog of that, my mom didn't really have it. She was just doing other things. She didn't know how much her stuff was being used.”

For television placements, most costume designers in the early and mid-2000s would go to the Nanette Lepore store and pull pieces off the rack. Until now, a lot of those looks were not archived — and that’s where the 28-year-old’s content comes in, preserving her mom’s legacy via her social media. Savage’s viral posts are a few of the many time capsules that she sets out to share. The basement is a treasure trove of costume designer chronicles from some of the most beloved series that still shape modern trends.

Nanette Lepore Spring/Summer 2006. Carlo Buscemi/WireImage/Getty Images

“I think other iconic Y2K brands could really reconnect with an audience if they emulated that same idea [as Nanette Lepore],” says Sarah Jordan Buss, the founder of Los Angeles-based The Vintage Project. “I think we’ll eventually get to a place where we regularly see vintage on current runways, whether it’s recreated looks or original pieces.”

New York City local independent chain Other People’s Clothes has also capitalized on the Y2K trend. Founder Christine Costello tells The Zoe Report that her audience is clamoring for pieces from Bebe, Miss Sixty, Delias, Diesel, Juicy Couture, and Von Dutch. “I love the resurgence of Y2K, even if it makes me feel old,” Costello quipped. “I think the hype around Nanette Lepore is cool. Not everyone can buy a tweed skirt set from Chanel, but more people can emulate the look with the added energy and fun of the 2000s using a Nanette Lepore tweed skirt set,” Costello said. “These sets go quickly in the shop.”

On why her mom’s brand is particularly experiencing such interest right now, Savage adds, “People are really looking for the actual pieces that inspired these recreations.”

Fans definitely want the real thing, as evidenced by Lilli Reinhart’s recent Love Hypothesis press tour, which featured the recreation of iconic rom-com looks, using the same gowns originally worn by Brittany Murphy in Uptown Girls, Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality, and Jennifer Garner in 13 Going On 30. Savage was instrumental in reminding people about the legendary Jenna Rink polka dot runway collection coat from 13 Going On 30, which Reinhart sported at an NYC promo event.

While Reinhart and her team crafted her themed wardrobe to be an homage to beloved early 2000s rom-com dresses, it was Savage who made it a reality: “Anadel Astor, Lili's stylist, called my mom directly…afterwards she was like, 'Ok…he seems like a good, trustworthy guy; he can borrow this jacket for the day.'”

(+) Lili Reinhart, wearing a Nanette Lepore coat featured in 13 Going On 30, during her 2026 Love Hypothesis press tour. TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Jennifer Garner wearing a Nanette Lepore coat on the 2003 set of 13 Going On 30. Matthew Peyton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Reinhart isn’t the only fashionista wanting authentic Lepore looks 20 years after the fact: Savage cites how her followers are clamoring for more Lepore. So, will the Nanette Lepore archives be ready for retail once more? That remains to be seen, but Savage definitely knows there is an audience for it.

“Of course I understand the impact that my mom had, but I think she has not been attached to the Nanette Lepore name for so long, and it's been a bit since this particular era of her designs has gotten attention. It has just been really, really nice to see people so excited — either sharing their stories of buying Nanette Lepore, or events they wore their Nanette Lepore dress to. [Seeing] photos of people in the dresses is so much fun,” Savage said. “I think it’s really special.”