The maxim that everything old is new again rings notably true when it comes to fashion trends. Not in the pessimistic sense, but rather, as a reassurance that purchasing an of-the-moment item — like a handbag — is a worthwhile investment. The recent Spring/Summer 2022 runways are a testament to this fact, with silhouettes and textures that have been spotted in previous years staging a splashy comeback for the coming months. And now that designers have presented their collections across all of the main cities (New York, London, Milan, and Paris) it's the perfect time to marinate in all of the gorgeous details and predict what spring's top bag trends will be.

In truth, there wasn't one overarching theme that stitched together the bags that accompanied models down the catwalk. In fact, the styles ran the gamut. Some offered options that spoke to Roaring Twenties sensibilities that have once again returned (think feather embellishments, pearl straps, and sequins galore) while others nodded to a sleek architectural and geometric aesthetic that’s made appearances over the last few decades. Perhaps the one aspect that unites the roundup of handbag moments below, however, is that sense of optimism that so often accompanies spring: bright colors, unique shapes, and seasonal textures.

Ahead, discover an overview of the spring/summer 2022 runway bag highlights from classic names like Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Christian Dior as well as buzzy designers including Peter Do, Rejina Pyo, and Khaite.

Cylinder

A handbag in a shape that feels noteworthy — like a round cylinder silhouette — is an easy way to punctuate your style without making too much of a statement. Round bags arrived in droves during the recent runway season and have the stamp of approval from top industry labels including Burberry, Jil Sander, and Hermes as seen above. This circular style also translates from a professional environment to off-hours outings quite nicely.

Heavy Metal Links

Hardware and handbags often go hand-in-hand, but when designers double-down and let the metal lead the direction of the piece, it can result in an exquisitely cool moment. Take, for example, Balmain's purses with chunky gold links that feel at home with an '80s-inspired glamorous wardrobe. Or, at Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney where thick silver chains set the edgy downtown tone for the accessories.

Macramé

You tend to expect a fresh crop of straw handbags for the spring and summer seasons, but this time around, designers chose a cousin of this woven staple: macramé. These crafty bags fold in nicely with the airy color palettes and lightweight fabrics during this time of year.

Cut From the Same Cloth

Relive matching style memories of adolescence with the season's interpretation of this cute, coordinated effect. Designers across all four cities unveiled bags crafted in the same patterns and textures as their RTW counterparts. And while these pieces will no doubt sell separately, for the bold at heart, it's the perfect opportunity for a matching moment.

Little and Layered

Petite bags with long straps were everywhere on the Spring/Summer runways, and for many designers, they were layered on top of each other. Surprisingly, the effect felt practical and easy-to-pull-off. Start with Altuzarra, The Row, and Ulla Johnson to kick off the inspiration.

Electric Rainbow

You can always expect bright colors and patterns come spring, but for 2022, the mood is even bolder. A rainbow-hued palette infused the runways, many of the hues inching toward an almost electric tone (not quite neon, but energetic and saturated). After winter's dreary months, these bold beauties will feel like a breath of fresh air.

Oversized Hobo

If you keep a watchful eye on the trend circuit, you've already seen larger-than-life bags make their way to the runways. Spring's take is decidedly going the hobo direction, making the ever-present issue of fitting everything in your handbag a thing of the past.

Party-Ready

You've heard it so much over the last six months — the world is ready for a party. And while soirees might look slightly different for the months ahead, your wardrobe can begin adjusting to a celebratory attitude. Designers embraced joyful embellishments like feathers, pearls, sequins, and bows; all of which would go well with a festive dress and glass of champagne.

Bucket Is Back

Bucket bags ebb and flow in the trend cycle and for the upcoming Spring/Summer season it seems like designers are advocating for the smaller and more structured iteration of this classic silhouette. This charming handbag made its way onto several runways including Michael Kors Collection in New York all the way to Chanel and Louis Vuitton in Paris.

Rethink Pink

Pink — no, not revolutionary. *But* there was so much of it spotted on handbags across the board, many of which came in unexpected hues and tones ranging from bubblegum to purplish pinks and powdery pastels.

Two Are Better Than One

There were far too many runways with models carrying two or three handbags at once to ignore — a bag lady moment is a trend for spring, it seems. And while this may only seem useful to those who commute, labels like Altuzarra and Rejina Pyo gave shining examples of how to pull off the look in the chicest way possible.