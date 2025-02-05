There’s always change happening in the fashion industry. In fact, it may seem like the news of a creative director stepping down after a long tenure — like John Galliano’s departure from Maison Margiela — is a daily occurrence these days. Meanwhile, bygone trends are constantly reemerging, sometimes out of nowhere. The Q4 Lyst Index, a report of the hottest brands and products from last October to December, was a reflection of the exciting rollercoaster ride that is the fashion world.

Sure, the biggest finding on the quarterly report may not come as a huge shock to those in the know. Miu Miu, the little sister brand to Prada, remained the world’s hottest label, as well as the winning brand of 2024. The fashion house was named the most popular brand in three out of four quarters last year, too, only to be bumped down to number two by Loewe in Q2. This could be attributed to creative director Miuccia Prada’s uncanny ability to design viral looks — micro miniskirts, oval-shaped opticals, and boat shoes included — that are playful and refreshing.

Trailing right behind Miu Miu in Q4 was Saint Laurent. Celebrity-loved products, like the Le 5 À 7 Bag, as well as buzzy ads, such as its Fall 2024 campaign starring Bella Hadid, certainly played no small part in its popularity.

Courtesy Of Lyst

And this is just scratching the surface. Below, read up on the most important fashion findings from the Q4 Lyst Index.

Miu Miu Remains Hottest Brand Of 2024

Yes, Miu Miu maintained its grip on the style scene in 2024. As mentioned, trending products have been instrumental in the brand staying at the top. But it’s also the label’s way of continuously coming out with silhouettes that are quirky and fun yet still wearable for the average shopper — most recently, two-tone technical jackets, bright zip-up pullovers, and peep-toe heels for Spring/Summer 2025. What’s more, the brand’s fleece sweatshirt was number three on Lyst’s Q4 hottest products list.

Coach Moves Up 10 Places & Now 5th Hottest Brand

Coach has arguably been staging a comeback for some time now, and the heritage brand was incredibly successful last year. The label jumped a whopping 10 places on the report, claiming the fifth hottest brand spot. According to Lyst, connecting with Gen-Z customers was a smart move for Coach, which has called on fresh, young faces like actor Storm Reid and influencer Ashtin Earle to sit front row at fashion shows. Its affordable-yet-luxury handbags have also been a hit with this generation. To wit, Coach’s Brooklyn Bag, which rings in at $295, was Q4’s hottest product, with a 46% increase in searches during the quarter.

UGG Is Back On The List

Coach isn’t the only Gen Z-loved brand to creep back into the spotlight. Early aughts-favorite label UGG scored the 10th spot on the list. Believe it or not, UGG searches were up 358% over the past three months and up 12% year on year. What’s more, UGG’s Classic Ultra Mini secured second place on the hottest items roundup. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Doechill, and Hailey Bieber own the cozy footwear, which has helped ignite the masses’ growing interest in the brand.

COS On The List For The First Time

COS was part of the hottest brands list for the first time, acquiring the 17th spot. The minimalist label’s cashmere sweater, specifically, was in heavy demand, as it was number five in the report’s most popular fashion looks group. In addition to its understated aesthetic, shoppers go to COS for its high-quality pieces that retail for a relatively fair price point — at least, compared to minimalist luxury labels The Row and Toteme.

Our Legacy Is Rising In Popularity

Haven’t heard of Stockholm-based label Our Legacy? That’s about to change, considering it was named one of the quarter’s “moving fast” brands. That’s likely because it frequently releases talked-about collaborations, a few being with Emporio Armani, Denim Tears, and Stüssy. Meanwhile, LVMH Luxury Ventures, a venture capital arm of LVMH Group, acquired a minority stake in Our Legacy last Nov. As such, demand for the label on Lyst rose 22% in Q4. Other “moving fast” brands included handbag label DeMellier and AURALEE, a Japanese company known for its functional yet elevated apparel.