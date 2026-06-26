With summer in full swing, we’re looking to fashion-forward stars for plenty of summer dressing inspiration. Enter Millie Bobby Brown, whose latest outfit packed a full dose of resort-ready style. However, the young actress’s punchy look didn’t debut on the sun-drenched shores of St. Bart’s or a romantic Bali resort — but rather, the Rockefeller Center studio of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For her latest late-night appearance promoting Enola Holmes 3, Brown popped in a vintage Roberto Cavalli blouse. The silky top — which the Stranger Things star wore as a dress, not unlike another fashionable celebrity we’ve had our eye on recently — featured a bold color palette of orange, fuchsia, red, purple, and green. Cinched at the waist by a matching sash, the flowing piece was complete with a blown-up tropical flower print for a sleek and distinctly 2000s feel.

Brown kept the vacation energy going with a whimsical top-knot hairstyle, as well as a set of gold huggie hoop earrings. Her look was complete with a glamorous pair of Aquazzura’s Love Me sandals, a strappy gold style covered in crystals. With their shorter heels and deep metallic shimmer, the pair was another piece that’s perfect for wearing on a trip abroad — or for simply lounging poolside this summer.

Millie Bobby Brown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Of course, we’re not surprised that Brown incorporated a dose of early 2000s fashion into her latest press tour. After all, the star has regularly worn a variety of styles from the decade, from whimsical butterfly clips to vintage Dior and Fendi pieces. Her Cavalli dress-as-top continued that trajectory for the star’s latest outing, which included an update on her life as a working mom with husband Jake Bon Jovi.

“Everyone’s amazing. My baby girl’s growing. She is gorgeous,” Brown told Fallon of her infant daughter. “She doesn’t really ever get put down. Jake’s dad [Jon Bon Jovi] always says she’s just going to be carried for the next 18 years.”

It’s also the latest in a whirlwind season for the young actor. Outside of her personal life, Brown has kept busy releasing new beauty and fashion collections for her brand Florence by Mills, including her latest summer-ready body mists, pineapple moisturizer, and juicy lip oils. Hopefully, she’ll have the chance to take a sunny vacation soon — with plenty of nostalgic fashion in store, of course.