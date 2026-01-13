During the winter, there are few things worse than a blast of cold air hitting your bare ears — and the throbbing numbness that follows. As such, a good toasty hat is non-negotiable during the season. And though you may have a rotation of ribbed beanies you turn to come winter, brands are offering a fashion-forward alternative to add to the mix: Wool bucket hats, which are quietly taking off on Instagram right now.

“Wool bucket hats are winter’s it hat because they balance form and function,” explains stylist Lisa Sher-Chamber. “They feel modern and minimalist while still offering real warmth. And unlike other winter hats, a wool bucket softens an outfit; it adds ease and quiet confidence, the opposite of looking overly styled,” she adds.

This may not be your first foray into bucket hats, as the silhouette has trended for years now — specifically in the summer, when labels release canvas, nylon, and straw iterations. But have you adopted the accent during the colder months? If not, it doesn’t hurt to have some outfit ideas in your back pocket. “A wool bucket hat is all about balance — style it with jeans and a cozy sweater, layered under a long wool coat, or paired with a sleek turtleneck for a clean, polished look,” says Sher-Chamber. For something a notch dressier, try pairing the hat with a sweater dress and tights.

Below, TZR compiled five wool bucket hat outfits to test-drive this season. The accessory is sure to give your beloved beanies a run for their money.

Oversized Silhouettes

Because many wool bucket hats are quite fitted, balance the proportions in your look with a slouchy, oversized coat and relaxed trousers. Finish the outfit with sleek leather accents — think a structured handbag and polished loafers.

Texture Play

For a fun textural mix, offset your wool bucket hat with a leather jacket or tailored blazer in the material. (If it’s extra cold, layer a wool coat over it.) Anchor the casual look with wide-leg jeans and oxfords for an easy daytime-approved outfit formula.

Stick With Neutrals

It can be hard for a minimalist to abandon their trusty neutrals. If that’s the case for you, simply spice up your black wool bucket hat outfit with a striking silhouette — perhaps a pair of voluminous balloon pants? The finish is sure to be anything but stuffy.

Transitional Look

Spring will be here before we know it. So, when the weather starts warming up, style your wool bucket hat with a transitional look. A black trench coat and leather sandals are just the thing to wear with the accessory when the temperatures hit the 60s.

Go Classic

If you prefer to keep it classic with your style, consider pairing your wool bucket hat with a striped jacket in a brown-and-black color palette. The perennial pattern works with pretty much any bottom, from roomy black trousers (as shown above) to a romantic silk skirt.