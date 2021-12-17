This New Shopping App Is Even More Gratifying To Use Than Instagram

Before you read any further, check your phone. How many shopping apps do you have downloaded? Whether you find yourself clicking back and forth on four different apps, or simply can’t be bothered to download even one — there are simply too many options out there — your struggles are about to dissipate. That’s because THE LIST, a newly launched luxury e-commerce platform, functions as your end all be all of shopping apps. You can buy from major retailers or emerging brands and livestream with sales associates who can assist you with your purchases. (There’s no need to step foot in stores ever again.)

To start, you can access THE LIST via its website or download the app directly on your phone for more personalized shopping features. After signing up for an account, you’ll be prompted to “follow” your favorite designers and stores in order for the algorithm to better understand what you love. Brands that are available to shop from on the platform include fashion girl-favorite GANNI and BY FAR, in addition to luxury labels such as Balmain, Chanel, and Hermès.

When you open THE LIST app, you’ll discover a homepage where you can either start shopping or explore “stories,” which is similar in design to an Instagram feed. What is special about the platform, here, is that you can engage with brands and fellow users by liking and watching their entertaining styling tips or sought-after product videos.

THE LIST's image of the app’s homepage. Courtesy of THE LIST

The best part is that if you see a jacket or a dress you like from a user’s video, you have the option to buy it right then and there. All you have to do is tap on your favorite pick from the few options that pop up at the bottom of the screen and it’ll be added into your virtual checkout cart. In addition, if you see a funky sweater or one of 2021’s most popular handbags online (or in-stores) and want it, you can upload a photo of the product into the app. THE LIST will then search for similar styles or the exact item for you to purchase.

Courtesy of THE LIST

For those who want a more tailored consumer experience, you’ll have access to a personal shopper on the app. If you’re not satisfied with what is on the app or want to buy an item that isn’t there, you can submit a request to have professional sellers source the product for you and they’ll get back to you ASAP with possible options. (Fancy.)

(+) What a seller's page looks like on THE LIST app. Courtesy of THE LIST (+) A livestream call on THE LIST app. Courtesy of THE LIST (+) The source request page. Courtesy of THE LIST INFO 1/3

THE LIST takes the best parts of a traditional e-tailer and combines it with the design of a social media app for a gratifying user experience. You’ll want to download the app ASAP, so you can get your hands on the luxe items before they sell out. If you rather start your shopping spree right now, check out TZR’s favorite offerings on THE LIST via its website, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.