Even the most seasoned of travelers may need the occasional refresher course when it comes to jet-set style — especially since many have gone for over a year without vacations. And, with a seemingly endless stream of wanderlust-worthy photos flooding Instagram right now, there’s no time like the present for that lesson in out-of-office looks. Whether you’re headed to Tulum’s beautiful beaches or a swanky L.A. hotel, here’s your travel packing list for 2021.

Fill your suitcase with lightweight dresses that can go from the sand to the street, playful (and versatile) denim shorts that can be paired with a knit bralette, a button-down that can pull double-duty as a beach coverup or layering essential, and a pair of platform sandals that are just as comfy as they are trendy. Top off your carry on with a one-shoulder bikini or a Y2K-throwback cutout one-piece and a crochet coverup to complete your vacay wardrobe.

Save space in your carry-on by paring down your makeup bag and focusing on multitasking heroes: Must-haves include a matte sunscreen to help keep oil (and the sun’s harmful rays) at bay and a go-anywhere balm for a sheer wash color wherever you need it. Grab some ‘90s-inspired statement sunnies and a woven bag that can easily be packed, and you’re ready for takeoff.

Below, see the travel packing list every jet-setter needs for their next dream destination.