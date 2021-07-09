(Trends)

This Forgotten 2000’s Flip-Flop Trend Is Back For Summer

From the runway to the pool deck, this is your go-to shoe for Summer 2021.

By Copelyn Bengel
Coperni
Coperni flip flop

The early aughts platform flop has entered the 2021 chat, and it is elevated — not only in height but in style and brand. Shop the most updated versions of this throwback trend.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shop Peche
Capri
$98

In soft pistachio, this mid-height platform is guaranteed to complement your floral nap dress and your statement one piece.

