(Trends)
From the runway to the pool deck, this is your go-to shoe for Summer 2021.
The early aughts platform flop has entered the 2021 chat, and it is elevated — not only in height but in style and brand. Shop the most updated versions of this throwback trend.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images