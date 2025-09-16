A scarf, whether in silk or cotton, isn’t just a pretty, square-shaped piece of fabric; it’s one of the best multi-functional accessories to have in your arsenal. Over the summer, the scarf-as-a-belt trend spread like wildfire on social media, with fashion girls (emerging street style star Lola Tung included) tying theirs atop trousers for a playful styling hack. Meanwhile, on the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 runways over the past few days, designers have been giving headscarves, a look once loved by style icons Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, and Jackie Kennedy, their stamp of approval. Take it from these heavy hitters: It’s just the thing to keep in your back pocket (perhaps quite literally) when your outfit needs a little something-something.

Always one to have fun with fashion, Anna Sui served up a parade of quirky-cute headscarf looks. The namesake designer sent models down the catwalk sporting a wide variety of printed pieces with romantic ruffled trims, ranging from a floral embroidered scarf to a striped, watercolor-like style. Calvin Klein, on the other hand, offered a more refined, minimalist take on the trend by way of luxe silk scarves in cream, black, and neutral two-toned designs — something we’d picture Hailey Bieber or Kendall Jenner working into their model off-duty wardrobe. The brand honed in on cohesive outfits, pairing the accent with pared-back ready-to-wear — such as skinny strap tanks and midi dresses featuring square necklines — in the same understated color scheme.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

When you’re craving an in-your-face accessories moment next spring, the billowy headscarves over at Sandy Liang will have you covered. The designer presented looks that were so oversized, they nearly grazed the models’ shoulders. Some were made from sumptuous lace, others were splashed with pastel florals or punchy plaid. Campillo, meanwhile, styled its extra-long silk iterations — with the majority rendered in neutral hues like beige and chocolate brown — across the head and tied at the nape. This styling approach is especially good on those days when you don’t have time to wash your hair (relatable).

(+) Courtesy Of Campillo (+) Courtesy Of Sandy Liang INFO 1/2

The consensus here? A headscarf is your secret weapon for kicking up any warm-weather outfit (without looking like you tried too hard), and thanks to these designers, you’ll have plenty of chic styles to pick from come spring.