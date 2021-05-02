12 Pairs Of Black, High-Waisted Jeans That Are So Timeless & Versatile

Denim trends are all over the map right now, ranging from throwback baggy jeans to wide-leg and beyond. Despite the fact that fashion may be cyclical, there are a few styles you can always count on to stay in vogue — like a tried-and-true, classic pair of the best high-waisted black jeans.

While recent declarations from some in Gen Z have signaled the end of the skinny jean’s reign, the popular silhouette will never truly go out of style. That being said, the case has certainly been made for wide-leg jeans as of late, so no matter where you stand on the denim debate, it’ll be easy to find a pair of chic, black, high-waisted jeans in the fit you like best.

When it comes to the rise, however, high-waisted jeans still seem to be the favorite. There really isn’t an end to the number of ways you can style a pair of high-waisted jeans, whether you pair them with a crop top, a bodysuit, or a casual tee tucked into the front.

Obviously, there is no singular definition of what “black jeans” will look like, so as you shop, expect to find a range of interpretations, from pitch-black denim to various faded washes. You’ll even spot some with distressed detailing, exposed front buttons, and paper-bag style waistlines.

Ready to meet your new favorite bottoms? Then keep scrolling to shop 12 of the best black high-rise jeans, all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion.

2 An Of-The-Moment Balloon-Leg Style Amazon The Drop Zoe Balloon-Leg High-Rise Jeans $55 See On Amazon On the other end of the silhouette spectrum, balloon-leg jeans are incredibly popular right now. They’re so named because the legs appear to “balloon” out while tapering at the ankle, which gives them a super-comfortable, relaxed fit. This pair is constructed of heavyweight denim that offers a slight amount of stretch, and is finished with five pockets, a zippered fly, and belt loops. Available sizes: 24 — 37

3 “Mom Jeans” With Rolled Cuffs & Distressed Detailing Amazon Little Vintage Girls Distressed Mom Jeans $42 See On Amazon “Mom jeans” have been enjoying the spotlight for some time now, and this distressed pair offers an edgy take with ripped-open, frayed knees. Rolled cuffs lend a casual vibe to the relaxed fit, while a zippered fly, belt loops, and five pockets make these jeans an instant weekend classic, whether worn with strappy heels or easy-going mules. Available sizes: 1 — 15

4 These Timeless, Straight-Leg Jeans In Rich Black Amazon Bandolino Mandie Signature-Fit Jeans $30 See On Amazon For a high-waisted cut of truly straight-leg jeans, this rich black pair is a great pick to add to your arsenal. Made of mostly cotton with 2% elastane for added stretch, several Amazon reviewers have actually described these as “the perfect jean.” Design details include an ankle-length silhouette, five pockets, belt loops, and a zippered fly. Available sizes: 16— 24 (regular and short); 6—24 plus short

5 A Pair Of Bootcut Jeans With A Relaxed Fit Amazon Lee Monroe Relaxed Fit Straight-Leg Jeans $21 See On Amazon While the label may call these straight-leg jeans, this relaxed pair is decidedly bootcut, thanks to its slightly flared leg. They’re made with all the classic denim stylings — a zippered fly, five pockets, belt loops — and have a comfortable, stretchy fit. Finished in a rich, solid-black wash, these jeans can easily be worn from workday to weekend, depending on how you style them. Available sizes: 4 — 18 (short, regular, and long)

6 A Pair Of Classic Skinny Jeans In A Slightly Faded Wash Amazon Goodthreads High-Rise Skinny Jeans $40 See On Amazon A slightly lighter wash is a great way to make black skinny jeans feel fresh again. These high-rise skinnies have a lightly faded finish at the seams, giving them that cool, worn-in look. The fabric is slightly stretchy but still has a good amount of substance and weight, according to Amazon reviewers. With a zippered fly, button closure, and five pockets, this pair is an easy choice for everyday wear. Available sizes: 24 — 32 (short, regular, and long)

7 These Tapered Jeans That Come In Petite Sizes, Too Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda High-Rise Tapered Jeans $17 See On Amazon Update your rotation of skinnies with a cool, tapered look that toes the line between skinny and straight. This pair from Gloria Vanderbilt is backed by over 19,500 five-star Amazon reviews, and have been described as just the right amount of stretchy. Like most classic jeans, they’re finished with a zippered fly and five pockets. Available sizes: 4 — 24 (petite, short, regular, and long)

8 A Pair Of Chic Skinny Jeans With A Button-Up Front Amazon Hybrid & Company High-Waist Skinny Jeans $27 See On Amazon These skinnies rock one of the more subtle denim trends seen in recent years — exposed buttons. While it may seem like a small detail, the button-up fly makes a cool, retro-inspired statement. This pair is designed with an ultra-stretchy fabric that’s made to fit like leggings, and is finished with five pockets and belt loops. Available sizes: 1 — 24 Plus

9 These Super-Comfy, High-Waisted Denim Leggings Amazon HUE Ultra-Soft High-Waist Denim Leggings $41 See On Amazon For maximum comfort without sacrificing style, opt for a pair of HUE’s denim leggings. They look like a pair of thin, high-rise skinny jeans, but feel super soft, stretchy, and comfortable when you pull them on (they don’t have a closure). They’re designed with a faux fly and two faux front pockets, as well as functional belt loops and back patch pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

10 A Pair Of Black Jeans With A Flared, Bell-Bottom Design Amazon Celebrity Pink High-Waisted Flared Bell-Bottom Jeans $45 See On Amazon Another vintage-inspired denim trend that’s been making the rounds lately? The modern spin on bellbottoms. These flared jeans are made with comfortable, stretchy denim in a rich black wash, and have a zippered fly and five pockets, as well as a rise that’s meant to hit just below your waist. Style them with pointed-toe boots or chunky sneakers for an of-the-moment take on the look. Available sizes: 1 — 13

11 These Cropped, Wide-Leg Jeans With An Ultra-High Waist Amazon Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $48 See On Amazon The wide-leg Ribcage jeans from Levi’s are so named due to their ultra-high-rise fit that, yes, go up to your ribcage. This pair, which comes in a faded wash, has a cropped, ankle-length silhouette, and is made from stiff denim that will soften over time. They’re finished with a concealed button fly, belt loops, and five pockets. If you prefer solid black, you can also go with the wash “Black Sprout.” Available sizes: 24 — 44

12 These Relaxed Skinnies With A Paperbag Waist Amazon Almost Famous High-Rise Paperbag Jeans $30 See On Amazon These paperbag-style jeans are another great way to update your wardrobe of basic bottoms. They have an adjustable, self-tie belt and a ruffled, high-rise waist, so be sure to show them off with a crop top or bodysuit. Other details include twice-rolled cuffs, four pockets, a zippered fly, and a relaxed, skinny-leg fit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large