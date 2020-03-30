Anna Wintour has a signature bob, a signature pair of Manolos, a signature style of oversized sunglasses. So it makes sense that when Anna Wintour's wearing jeans she has a signature style too. And while it's not often you spot Vogue's EIC and the creative director of Condé Nast in something other than a sheath dress, now that she's working from home, she's transitioned to a slightly more laid-back wardrobe.

"I have been thinking a lot about the future these days — not just dreaming of the end of this crisis but trying to imagine all the ways it may change us," Wintour explains in an op-ed on Vogue's website. She notes that positivity feels like a "precious commodity" speaking of the fashion industry's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and closing with a small message reminding readers. "I know that we have challenges ahead — and please can everyone remember to stay home and be safe — but I also know we can get through it together, and even find moments of joy along the way."

Wintour reflects this sitting at home, dressed in an ensemble decidedly more casual than you may be used to seeing. While she hasn't opted for sweats yet, dark blue boot-cut jeans and a simple blue and white striped sweater are especially laid-back for the industry leader. But, though you may not believe it, denim has been part of Wintour's wardrobe for many years. Not only does she wear it relaxing at home, but as seen in the photos below, has worn it both on days off (while catching games at Wimbledon), and even while sitting front row during fashion week — dressed up with luxe accessories, of course.

If there's a styling takeaway from all of this, it's that while relaxed outfits may be the current work-from-home trend, and skinny jeans have been shoppers' favorite for over a decade now, a simple fitted boot-cut will never go out of style.

See more evidence of her denim of choice over the years below.

Anna Wintour in 2011. Photo: Uri Schanker/FilmMagic

Anna Wintour In 2004. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/FilmMagic

