Four words: Julia Roberts in jeans. It's incontestable that the 53-year-old actor is a longtime style icon, going all the way back to her iconic portrayal of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman in 1990. The character proved that every outfit tells a story — a truth that Roberts' personal style re-proved from there on out. Though many of her best looks span the red carpet and the big screen, her innumerable denim-clad fashion moments are also included in the high ranks. All this is to say that an audit of Julia Roberts' favorite jeans, from the '90s to today, is long overdue. Consider this to be the official-unofficial ode.

In the early days of her career, Roberts' wardrobe favored pairs of hip-hugging Mom jeans, which the actor always punctuated with a steely belt buckle. When the '00s hit, bootcut jeans became her go-to, which she was known to pair with a fringe scarf and a jacket with chunky buttons. Once the dust settled on Y2K fashion, a throwback favorite made its way back into her closet — flared jeans, whose '70s-worthy cut worked with leather boots, peep-toe wedges, and everything in between. Then came skinny jeans, which she wore on set and on flights with chic ballet flats and loafers.

To dig into her favorite pairs over the years, as well as options that are still in style and up for grabs today, browse below.

Julia Roberts' Favorite Jeans In The '90s: "Mom" Jeans

As her career first began taking flight, Roberts indulged the late-'80s trend for years — sometimes pairing hers with denim shirts and jean jackets, and always with the belt. Distressed or not, these are still undeniably on-trend today.

Julia Roberts' Favorite Jeans In The '00s: Bootcut Jeans

They're called "bootcut" for a good reason: the straight-leg pant looks best when worn with low-heeled boots, as Roberts demonstrated endless times through the aughts. She gravitated towards the pants in blue-gray hues, much like FRAME's Le High Sutherland style.

Late-'00s & Early-'10s: Flare & Wide-Leg Jeans

Of all her bottoms, these are arguably the most prevalent today. The flared and wide-leg jeans from her arsenal made a chic look when paired with winter coats and easy tees. Pro tip: these are already in every fashion lover's closets for 2021.

Julia Roberts' Favorite Jeans In The '10s: Skinny Jeans

Behold: the tight pant that kicked off the decade, and still happens to be around today. Roberts paired hers with a leather blazer (which Rachel Green would've approved of) in one appearance, and an easy gray sweater in another.