Celebrities love LA-based jewelry label Sydney Evan (you can find its baubles on A-listers such as Selena Gomez, Megan Fox, and Kylie Jenner). Celebrities also love Erewhon, an organic food market that has become a hot spot for famous people sightings. Everyone from Angelina Jolie to Hailey Bieber shops there — the latter star even did a juice collab with Erewhon to promote her skin care line Rhode. Therefore, it makes sense that the two brands came together to birth the Sydney Evan x Erewhon collaboration, which ensures that, together, they will continue to make waves in Hollywood.

The debut collection includes an assortment of pendant necklaces and beaded bracelets, all adorned with miniature 14k gold renditions of Erewhon’s cold-pressed juice bottles. Some of the charms are covered in colorful enamel, while others are encrusted with precious stones like diamonds and emeralds. Lastly, for those who want to rep the health-focused grocery store chain, you’re in luck: the collaborative range also includes a gold nameplate necklace with diamond-encrusted “Erewhon” lettering in a cursive font.

Not only will the whimsical charms be a hit with those who love juices, but they will also offer you a way to dress like your favorite celebrity. In addition to the aforementioned stars, Rihanna is also a major fan of Sydney Evan. She was one of the first celebrities to wear the label back in 2012 during the grand finale of American Idol. Now, as far as recent sightings go, Lizzo wore a pair of earrings from the Californian jeweler to the BET Awards earlier this year, in June 2022.

The co-branded jewelry collection is already available to shop online, as well as at Erewhon’s Beverly Hills location. For your convenience though, peruse through a few of TZR’s favorite pieces from the Sydney Evan x Erewhon offerings ahead.

