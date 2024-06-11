Putting together a summer work outfit requires a lot of thought. Because, well, you know how it goes: One minute, you’re hauling around your heavy tote en route to the train or car, while the next, you’re sitting at your desk shivering from the blasting air conditioner. Quite the sartorial challenge, right? Fortunately, with some foolproof expert tips and product suggestions, it’s very much possible to look corporate-chic while still dressing aptly for the inconsistent temperatures.

Argent Founder and CEO Sali Christeson’s first piece of advice is to look out for summer-friendly materials. “Seasonless wool is a signature fabric in the Argent collection, making our suiting great year-round workwear options, including in summer,” the expert tells TZR, referring to its single button blazers and coordinating wide-leg trousers. What’s more, personal stylist Elizabeth Cardinal Tamkin points to linen and cotton as warm weather-approved styles. “They are excellent choices for workwear dressing, offering both comfort and quality,” the style guru notes. And should you get chilly once near the AC, simply cocoon yourself in a soft cashmere cardigan.

Now, when it comes to specific work pieces, Christeson suggests an of-the-moment vest. “It’s a great way to go sleeveless on warmer days while still feeling put together and office-appropriate,” she explains. A flowy, breathable button-down, too, is a sound choice in the summer heat. “You can find a ton of vintage linen versions on Etsy,” Cardinal Tamkin says about the look. Then, for the bottom half of your work ensemble, consider a long pleated short, like Argent’s crisp cotton twill pair. “They look polished without showing too much leg or feeling frumpy,” Christeson adds.

For more summer office outfit ideas, scroll ahead to peruse five no-fail formulas.

Suit Up

As Christeson mentions above, a knee-length short reads chic and HR-friendly, two qualities that are key to a good 9-to-5 outfit. Style tip: Throw the blazer in a roomy tote while you’re still outside, then once you’re at the office, layer it over an understated blouse. On the footwear front, keep it comfy in a chunky loafer.

Stick To The Classics

If your office doesn’t have a strict dress code, you can probably get away with wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans. To spruce up the laidback bottoms, go for a versatile, always-in-style striped button-down. Add even more polish to the outfit by way of a dainty diamond necklace and sleek ballet flats.

Play With Prints

Don’t be afraid to get a little experimental with your summer office style. For example, slip into an attention-grabbing printed midi skirt, such as this plaid look from Réalisation Par. Make it the star of the show by then leaning into wardrobe basics — think a tie-front white blouse and knee-high leather boots (or some type of flat, should the forecast be wildly warm).

Get Cohesive

“I’m a big believer that every woman should have a go-to midi dress (preferably with pockets!) in her wardrobe,” explains Christeson. And if said dress is sleeveless, consider covering your shoulders with a matching cropped cardigan. Then, all that’s left are your accessories — perhaps, say, a crystal-encrusted kitten heel?

Try An Emerging Trend

While some summer trends may raise an eyebrow from HR (looking at you, hot pants), that won’t be the case with capris. In fact, the silhouette, especially in a polished neutral hue, feels just right for your 9-to-5. And the bottoms will look great when paired with a unique blazer, like this fitted Givenchy iteration seen on influencer Cass Dimicco. Round out the look with high-shine pumps and your everyday jewelry.