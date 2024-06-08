Stripes? For summer? While the classic pattern isn’t groundbreaking by any means, thanks to a host of fashion brands, the design has been reinvigorated for summer 2024. From boxy t-shirts and tailored button-downs to tube tops and peplum blouses, there’s a silhouette that fits into every style aesthetic. Even better news? I’ve compiled a list of every striped shirt you should shop for the season right here.

I know fashion is cyclical, but I didn’t think I’d be falling back in love with stripes so soon. It feels like just yesterday I was paroozing the J.Crew in my hometown, looking for the perfect Breton shirt to pair with my bright-colored chino shorts (hello, Jenna Lyons-era J.Crew!). Who would’ve thought that just 10 years later I’d be back at the same retailer, pining over similar styles? The key word there is “similar,” though, because 2024 stripes are way better than the 2014 iterations. Starting at the top, major names like Miu Miu and Christopher John Rogers are doing stripes in interesting, unexpected hues. On the more affordable side, COS and Dissh are betting on simple yet elevated silhouettes.

Unlike many big fashion moments, stripes will fit seamlessly into your current wardrobe. Match one of these styles with your favorite wide-leg jeans or a pair of tailored shorts and your go-to sandals, and you have a top-notch summer outfit. Without further ado, keep scrolling for 15 of my favorite striped shirts on the market right now.