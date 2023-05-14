After months of declining weekend plans to hunker down in your toasty apartment, you’re likely more than ready to socialize now that warm weather has arrived. But you’re going to need a variety of outfits and accessories to see you through all the weddings, birthdays, and vacations coming up. One crucial style to have on hand? A summer party clutch. Because, honestly, there’s nothing more irritating than hauling around a heavy tote or worn-in crossbody bag as you’re mingling. TZR editors who attend post-work gatherings know this feeling all too well, which is why we have the best clutch recommendations for every type of event.

For starters, TZR’s Senior Fashion News Editor Marina Liao loves Simkhai’s Bridget Metal Shell Clutch for beach weddings and as a finishing touch to her vacation outfits. (We’re calling it now: This design will be in every fashion girl’s wardrobe come summer.) Meanwhile, Deputy Beauty Editor Erin Lukas plans to tap into 2023’s pearlcore trend with Simone Roach’s Instagram-famous Handheld Perspex Egg Bag. If you’re looking for more of an everyday style, we have some solid recommendations there, too — just keep scrolling ahead, where we’ve gathered team TZR’s favorite party purses for your shopping convenience.