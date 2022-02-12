Over Vegas? Experts Say This Popular Bachelorette Party Destination Is A Great Alternative

When you think of the most popular bachelorette party destinations, Las Vegas is probably the first place that comes to mind. In actuality, though, it’s losing its spot at the top of that list. “While we still have plenty of groups go there, I think it can be overwhelming and doesn’t cater as much to the types of events we’ve been planning,” Allison Odhner, founder and CEO of Bach to Basic, tells TZR in an email. Rather, these days Odhner says her clients want to experience new cities and experiences that Vegas doesn’t really have to offer. Which is why in 2022, the top bachelorette party destinations probably aren’t quite what you’d expect.

Sure, there are still some obvious places that brides-to-be love to go; Nashville remains an in-demand spot, as do Miami and New Orleans. However, groups now are also looking more toward places like Scottsdale, Charleston, and even 30A, a popular area in Florida that includes several beach communities.

While you can of course get the full “bach party experience” in all of these spots, there are plenty of other reasons they’re seeing lots of demand. As Odhner notes, “The things most of these destinations have in common is being in a warmer climate and near water, which is what the majority of our groups are looking for.” In addition, they all have their own unique nightlife and dining options, many of which are a large departure from the typical Vegas night out.

Let’s be real: The most important part of a bachelorette party is spending time with the people you love. But choosing a tried-and-true destination will guarantee that it’s that much better, so check out some of the top places to visit in 2022 (and find out why they’re so beloved), ahead.

Miami, Florida

Why It’s Popular: “Miami has been a top destination since we started this business, and it is still going strong in 2022!” Odhner tells TZR. “I think [the city] has been and will always be popular due to the climate and beachy location. You can go any time of year and have hot weather, boats, the beach, awesome nightlife, and amazing restaurants.”

Where To Stay: While Odhner almost always recommends house rentals for bachelorette parties since they allow for more bonding experiences and hosting activities and meals, she says that’s not the best option for Miami “as hotels are in prime locations and [have] easily accessible pools and amenities.” Some of her favorite accommodations include The Confidante Miami Beach, 1 Hotel South Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Fontainebleau.

What To Do: For Miami and other beachy destinations, Odhner says “we recommend yacht, catamaran, or pontoon boat days 100 percent of the time.” And, of course, check out the endless nightlife and restaurants the destination has to offer.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Why It’s Popular: “Scottsdale is one of our personal favorite cities to plan in,” says Odhner. “This destination is fabulous year round (albeit a bit toasty in July and August) with so much to do. It provides a smaller, more manageable Vegas-style scene when it comes to day/nightclubs and activities, which is very on trend with what our clients are interested in.”

Where To Stay: Scottsdale offers tons of Airbnb listings that are perfect for bachelorette parties, with large spaces and Instagrammable decor. In terms of hotels, the Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows is a great option, as it has 185 bungalows and suites and three beautiful pools. For a more energetic scene, there’s also the W Scottsdale, which positions itself as a “party destination” on the weekends.

What To Do: “In Scottsdale, we encourage groups to either go out to one of its high-energy pool parties during the day (i.e. Maya Dayclub or the W Scottsdale) or host one at their house rental,” says Odhner. “Going out on an ATV adventure is another of our favorite activities to coordinate” in Scottsdale, she continues.

Charleston, South Carolina

Why It’s Popular: “Charleston bachelorettes tend to have a ‘boujee’ side to them,” Ashton Mangano, owner of Jetset Bachelorette, tells TZR in an email. “They still want to have a good time but they want to do it while wearing a cute dress and heels at a rooftop bar overlooking the city skyline. Charleston attracts foodies, too; the city has so many good restaurants, with everything from Lowcountry cuisine to Mexican.” Odhner adds that it’s very walkable, which is another “great perk.”

Where To Stay: According to Mangano, Charleston doesn’t offer many homes that can accommodate large groups, so often bachelorette parties will opt to stay in multiple hotel rooms. “Our favorite hotel in Charleston is The Dewberry; its centralized location is ideal for everything the city has to offer, but you really can’t go wrong with any of the hotels in the downtown area.”

What To Do: Because Charleston is so beautiful, Mangano says groups will often spend a whole afternoon just exploring downtown. “In terms of planned activities, our most popular is hands down a private catamaran charter; seeing the city from the water is truly spectacular and with the summer heat it's perfect for taking a dip in the water.” Odhner suggests something similar: “One of the best things to do in Charleston is going out on a ferry to a private island to enjoy a private Lowcountry boil!”

And when your group needs some refreshments? “We love The Darling Oyster Bar for dinner and the Vintage Lounge for drinks,” Mangano continues.

Nashville, Tennessee

Why It’s Popular: According to Mangano, Nashville is one of the top bachelorette destinations every year. “It offers a ton of nightlife activities (if you have ever walked down Broadway, you’ve seen the constant parade of party buses, barges, tractors and even fire trucks driving around the city with people dancing and partying on them), great dining, and affordable accommodations that can fit every budget.”

Where To Stay: For Nashville, either a large rental or a hotel can be good options for your party. “Goodnightstay.com has great home options, and we also love the Bobby Hotel and Thompson Nashville,” says Mangano.

What To Do: Mangano says if you’re going to Nashville for a bachelorette party, it’s practically a requirement to get on some type of party vehicle. “We also love Suzy Wong's House of Yum Drag’n Brunch, and the burlesque show at Skull's Rainbow Room is an experience not to be missed!”

New Orleans, Louisiana

Why It’s Popular: “We find that brides tend to select New Orleans for a variety of reasons,” says Mangano, “but when it comes down to it, everyone wants to to experience the culture of New Orleans and we always try to introduce that to our parties in some way.”

Where To Stay: Mangano says that New Orleans has “a ton of new hotels that just recently opened like the Virgin and the Eliza Jane.” However, she notes, “The companies we work with for house rentals are Stay Redamo and Heirloom. They offer the nicest houses in the city and they can accommodate large groups.”

What To Do: Want a truly unique experience in New Orleans? Mangano says if you have the budget, she highly recommends having your own second-line parade through the French Quarter. “Parading through the historic streets of the French Quarter with a brass band leading the way while you and your besties dance and invite the bystanders to join in… there is truly nothing like it!”

In addition, she says, “We also LOVE the Glitter Buffet experience from Elektra Cosmetics... [it’s] a local glitter company that will bring its line to your location and its talented artists will apply glitter to your entire party so that you are ready to hit the town NOLA style!” Then, you can get your fill of nightlife on Frenchmen Street, which is “full of live bands playing all types of New Orleans music,” she continues.

Destin/30A, Florida

Why It’s Popular: Mangano notes that 30A (which is a collection of small Florida beach towns along Scenic Highway 30A between Panama City and Destin) has some of the most beautiful beaches in the U.S. “Brides who select 30A tend to be more laidback and just want to have a good time with their friends at the beach and aren’t too concerned about nightlife. There are some fun bars in Destin, but typically our groups end up spending their days in the sun and nights at home with a chef or catered dinner.”

Where To Stay: “If you’re going to 30A, renting a house is the way to go,” says Mangano. “There are hundreds of beach homes scattered along the coastline that are the perfect for home bases between your trips to the beach and Crab Island.”

What To Do: Both experts say that visiting Crab Island is a must; Mangano recommends taking a boat excursion with your group to the destination. Another popular activity? “A sunset beach bonfire with 30A Blaze,” Mangano continues. “[It’s] a great local company that brings everything needed for a beach bonfire including chairs and tables, sets it all up, mans the fire, and cleans up at the end.”