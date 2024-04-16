At this point in the game, you’ve likely already started swapping out your fuzzy outerwear and thick velvet and knit separates for lighter weight essentials like linen pants and breathable cotton t-shirts. While you’re at it, don’t forgot to give the same treatment to your handbag collection. Yes, classic suede and buttery leather accessories work nicely year-round, but seasonal-adjacent essentials are ripe for the picking now. Especially the humble canvas bag, which is experiencing a renaissance of sorts thanks to a variety of design houses and fashion labels.

Yes, the sturdy woven material — typically a cotton, linen, or hemp base — has been a star in a number of recent handbag collections of late, including those of big names like Bottega Veneta, The Row, Khaite, Métier, and Veronica Beard. In fact, the latter even made its canvas-based Goody Bag the standout star of its foray into the bag category earlier this year.

“Canvas bags are effortlessly chic and durable, a must-have for summer travels,” says Veronica Beard co-founder Veronica Miele Beard to TZR. Her sister-in-law and fellow co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard seconds this notion, explaining that the brand’s new style was actually inspired by “the OG of all canvas bags”, the boat tote. “Canvas bags are synonymous with summer and the Goody Bag reimagines the basic classic into a luxury handbag.”

@metier.london

And they’re not alone in this said reimagining. Khaite went the sculptural route and set the fabric in its open-top, geometric Sara style, lining it with sleek black leather. Loewe made a canvas-infused version of its bestselling Paseo bag, which features elegant pleats. The stiff cotton material is dyed a rich burgundy for a moodier take on the typical white or ivory canvas look.

That’s just the start of the canvas craze hitting the handbag world for summer. Truly, there’s a little something for every aesthetic and every occasion, whether you’re looking for a more elevated tote for your beach outings or for a seasonal bag for balmy summer evenings out. Ahead, check out our top picks of canvas bags that’ll have you warm-weather ready in an instant.