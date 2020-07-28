When it comes to your footwear, you don't necessarily have to follow seasons. Sure, winter is meant for durable boots and come summer strappy sandals are on full-display, but you have the freedom to go outside-the-box. If you're not keen on flip flops, rummage through the back of your closet and pull out your favorite fall loafers. How to style loafers in the summer isn't as challenging as you might make it out to be.

But if you're concerned about your foot overheating, consider a summer-approved material. "Because it's super hot in the daytime, I recommend wearing cloth-covered or natural woven fabric loafers so that your feet can breathe, and pair them with a cute denim cut-off short and a deconstructed, sleeveless white shirt for casual flair," Avon Dorsey, a celebrity and editorial stylist, tells TZR. For evening, he suggests sturdier iterations. "Switch it up to a more elegant and sleek black leather style loafer, so that your toes won't be too chilly, and pair them with a lightweight maxi dress and simple jewelry," the stylist says. If you're going to opt for leather during the day, try layering with a breathable sock to keep your feet from getting clammy.

Give your sandals a break and pull out your fall loafers a little early this season. If you need some ideas on how to wear the shoe, keep scrolling below and take cues from fashion girls.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Breezy Dress

Working outdoors? Send out your emails in a cozy silk dress. Remain elevated by pairing the breezy dress with a sophisticated loafer.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Mix Seasons

Style your loafer with another piece you might not anticipate to see in the summer, like a sweater vest. Throw a summery vibrant pink midi skirt into the mix and you have an outfit that can be worn during almost every season.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Wear It With On-Trend Clothing

Instantly make your old school loafer feel less stuffy when paired with a trendy bandana top and denim Bermuda shorts.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Bold Colors

In need of a mood booster? Pull out the brightest pieces in your closet, including your loafers. Even if you can't venture outdoors, stay cheerful in your space through your attire.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Fancy Getup

Swap out a heel for a loafer and your tiered midi skirt will come off a bit less fancy. You'll still be equally stylish and comfortable for a date night.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Loud Attire

Add edge to a sleek black loafer by coupling it with a fun graphic tee. Make things even more exciting by accessorizing with an anklet.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Darling Dress

If your style skews feminine, pair a black loafer with an adorable little white dress. A structured bag is the perfect addition to the summery getup.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Go Groovy

Channel the '70s by coupling your loafers with oversized round sunnies and flare pants.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Pair With Pajamas

For an easy, relaxed WFH look, try wearing your loafers with your pajamas. Balance is key.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Sharp Suiting

On days where the heat isn't unbearable (or you're near the AC), a sharp suit is the easiest way to look put together in a pinch. Slip on a loafer and you're set.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Try Out A Platform Loafer

A platform loafer will add a retro vibe to any ensemble. Opt for a buttery yellow to add a pop of sunshine to your ensemble.

How To Style A Loafer In The Summer: Stick With The Classics

If you're looking for a classic take on a sporty tennis skirt, try marrying it with a black loafer and trench coat.