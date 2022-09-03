Stylists Are Obsessed With These Chic, Comfy Pieces That Look Good On Everyone & Are Under $35

Ask any stylist for their must-have pieces, and they’ll typically point you in the direction of timeless staples that are comfortable, fashionable, and easy to throw on in a hurry. Another stylist secret? Amazon is a mecca when it comes to stocking up on these wardrobe essentials — and of course, the prices are unbeatable. That’s why stylists are obsessed with these chic, comfy pieces that look good on everyone and are under $35. From accessories like jewelry, hats, and socks, to all kinds of closet staples and chic, fashion-snob-approved pieces, this expert-curated list covers all the bases.

As someone who tries to keep a close eye on all the current fashion dos and don’ts, I can still get overwhelmed by way trends come and go, not to mention the endless options out there — especially on Amazon. Having insider tips from fashion experts and stylists is essential when it comes to distinguishing between Amazon’s most stylish fashion pieces and the ones you could probably skip. Not to mention, one of the greatest things about working with a stylist (and shopping on Amazon, for that matter), is their ability to mix well-known brands with under-the-radar names and indie designers you might not have known about otherwise. So, if you’re like me, you’ll want to bookmark this page; on behalf of The Zoe Report, I reached out to a handful of top stylists to get their shopping advice, and you’ll find their recommendations below.

Now get your cart ready, because you’re about to discover some expert-approved pieces you won’t be able to pass up.

1 A Staple Swing Dress You’ll Wear At Least Once A Week Amazon Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress $25 See On Amazon This sleeveless swing dress can be styled for endless occasions. Style expert and wardrobe consultant Naina Singla says, “You can layer it with an oversized blazer — likely already in your wardrobe — and the whole look instantly looks elevated.” It comes in a basic black or navy, or you can take your pick from three beautiful and versatile prints: leopard, navy/red dots, or black with white tulips. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

2 A 3-Pack Of Basic Ankle Socks Even Fashion Girls Can’t Stop Wearing Amazon Nike Everyday Cushion Ankle Training Socks (3-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Grace Thomas, founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully, suggests styling your “chic sneaker with a pair of ankle socks, like these Nike Everyday socks,” noting that “sneakers are a staple in every one of [her] client’s closets.” Whether you’re dressing for a workout, brunch, or an afternoon of errands, these sporty-choc ankle socks will make your outfit look so much cooler. Grab them in black, white, or a multicolor pack. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3 A 2-Piece Matching Set That Looks & Feels Luxurious Amazon SYZRI Crop Top Shorts Set (2-Pieces) $29 See On Amazon Another look Thomas swears by is matching sets. “From silk, jersey, prints, and patterns, matching sets are hard to miss,” she says. This two-piece knit set is no exception. The puff-sleeve crop top and sweater shorts are unbelievably soft and right on trend. Amazon reviewers are so pleased with the fit, quality, and style of this set, one even came back to buy three more. “The colors are so bold and beautiful, and the fabric is comfy to lounge in, but the style is pretty enough for a get together,” one shopper raved. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 This Turtleneck Bodysuit Stylists Say Is A Must-Have Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $23 See On Amazon “This turtleneck bodysuit from MANGOPOP is perfect to pair with your high-rise denim, or under a blazer,” personal fashion stylist Lana Blanc says. Black turtlenecks are “high on the list” of items most of her clients are missing from their closets, so if you also find yourself missing this staple item, you’re going to want to add this one to your cart. The black version is a must-have, but since it costs less than $25, it couldn’t hurt to have a few other colors in your arsenal. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

5 This Lightweight Striped Sweater That’s So Parisian-Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $26 See On Amazon “This piece finishes off any look and is so Parisian chic,” Singla raves. The lightweight material makes this striped knit sweater a perfect transitional piece from summer to fall, and Singla says it will look great draped over your shoulders on a cooler night. The best part? It comes in 40 colors and prints and costs less than $30. In other words, this is a staple piece you should stock up on. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — 6X

6 A Pair Of Canvas Low-Top Sneakers That Will Instantly Update Any Outfit Amazon ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneakers $25 See On Amazon For a piece that Singla says will “instantly update any outfit,” look no further than these canvas low-top sneakers. “Everyone can do the white sneaker trend,” she promises — and it’s a trend that’s comfortable, too. Your feet and your wallet will thank you for investing in these chic, comfy, best-selling sneakers. Once you fall in love with them, you can come back for any of the 22 other available colors. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: 5 — 11

7 A 4-Pack Of Comfy Crop Tops For Less Than $30 Amazon Boao Sleeveless Racerback Crop Tops (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon “Elevated basics are a HUGE trend for fall,” Singla says, and these cropped racerback tanks are the perfect example of that. You’ll love how versatile, chic, and comfortable these are — it’s no wonder they’re an Amazon best-seller. They come in 15 combinations of neutral shades (like the black, white, gray, and forest green combo above) that all make the perfect layering staples and can be paired with literally any bottoms. Grab a pack of four for less than $30. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 An Oversized Waffle-Knit Cardigan That Ups The Cozy Factor On Any Outfit Amazon ZESICA Oversized Waffle Knit Open Cardigan $31 See On Amazon Owner and head stylist at DTKAustin Styling, Ashley Hargrove, says, “A cardigan is a must have, staple piece for anyone's wardrobe.” She continues, “[It’s] the perfect layering piece with practically any outfit,” and is great for any season. This waffle-knit cardigan has a trendy oversized fit, with batwing sleeves and an open front. You’ll get a ton of wear out of it all year long, from cozy fall days to chilly summer nights. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9 A Set Of Dainty, Pre-Layered Necklaces To Tap Into A Timeless Trend For Less Amazon Turandoss Dainty Layered Choker Necklace (3-Pieces) $15 See On Amazon Another quick way to update your look is with simple gold jewelry. Singla recommends “layering up gold necklaces,” and these dainty necklaces are already layered for you. Take any outfit from good to great simply by adding one of these pre-layered stacks. There are options for two or three pieces, with 34 different styles to choose from. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: One Size

10 A Colorful Satin Scarf You Can Wear In Multiple Ways Amazon corciova Satin Hair Scarf $9 See On Amazon Singla says this season’s hottest colors are marigold, pink, and cobalt blue — and this colorful scarf is “a fun way to experiment with a color trend.” She recommends adding a scarf “around your neck, to your handbag, or as a hair accessory.” The silky-smooth material is even more gorgeous in real life, and you can choose from 45 different prints, many of which have colors that will put you right on trend. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: One Size

11 The Perfect White T-Shirt For Less Than $10 Amazon Hanes Perfect-T $8 See On Amazon Name something more timeless than a plain white T-shirt. “If you're like most of my clients, you've splurged on a white T-shirt only to have it ruined by pit stains after only a few wears,” Blanc says. Her advice? “Don’t fret and stop splurging on basics!” Lucky for you, this plain T-shirt from Hanes is chic, comfortable, and “gets the job done sans wasteful tears.” Oh, and it costs less than $10 on Amazon. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

12 The Cropped Jeans Reviewers Call “The Most Comfortable In The World” Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Mandie Signature Fit 5 Pocket Jean $39 See On Amazon Per Hargrove’s recommendation, everyone should have a pair of cropped jeans in their wardrobe, and Amazon shoppers are particularly in love with these classic Gloria Vanderbilt crops. One reviewer dubbed these “the most comfortable jeans in the world,” going on to say, “the color is great, they are well-made,” and “they are soft right out of the package.” They’re high-quality for a low price, and are guaranteed to become a staple in your wardrobe. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 16 — 24 (available in short)

13 A Sleek, Stretchy Bodysuit That Molds Perfectly To Your Body Amazon ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit $26 See On Amazon Blanc promises you’ll thank her once you add basics like this sleeveless bodysuit to your cart. She recommends stocking up on several variations, and this one comes in 18 different colors. It has over 15,000 perfect five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews, with the most on-point Amazon reviewer writing, “if you don’t have this, you need to buy it NOW!!!” The material is soft and stretchy, and shoppers report they’re “floored” by how high-quality it is for the price. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 A Hip & Cozy Corduroy Shacket That’ll Get You A Ton Of Compliments Amazon MIHOLL Corduroy Long Sleeve $30 See On Amazon This corduroy shacket makes a fashion statement on its own and can be paired with easy-going denim for a laidback, trendy look that works for so many occasions. Pair the whole outfit with sneakers or booties, and you’ll be fall-ready in an instant. In warmer weather, it would also look great layered over a bodycon mini dress on chilly evenings. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 A Pair Of High-Rise Skinny Jeans That Look Great With Everything Amazon Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $21 See On Amazon Hargove says she “personally still loves a skinny jean,” and it doesn’t get much more classic than these Levi’s 721 high-rise skinny jeans. They’re available in 34 washes and shades, and they’re way more affordable than other denim options out there. Plus, they’re endlessly versatile. “Throw on a bodysuit and a blazer with a chic pair of heels and you will look and feel like a million bucks,” Hargrove says. “It is one of my favorite types of empowering looks, yet it is comprised of such simple pieces!” Available colors: 34

Available sizes: 24 — 40 (available in short, regular, and long)

16 The Short-Sleeve Scoop-Neck Bodysuit You Didn’t Know You Needed Amazon IN'VOLAND Short Sleeve Scoop Neck Bodysuit $24 See On Amazon Continuing with her love for basic bodysuits, Blanc says, “a T-shirt bodysuit is the bodysuit you didn't know you needed, but now can no longer live without.” She calls this T-shirt bodysuit an “absolute game-changer,” saying, “forget about the French tuck, the bulk, and everything else you thought you knew.” This bodysuit costs less than $25 and has a sultry scoop neckline that’s balanced out by the basic T-shirt cut. Pair it with any bottoms, from wide-leg trousers to high-waisted denim or your favorite mini or maxi skirt. Available colors: 25

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

17 This Marble-Print Bodycon Dress That Nails Multiple Trends Amazon SOLY HUX Sleeveless Lettuce Trim Bodycon Dress $17 See On Amazon Blanc says she thought about keeping this sleeveless mesh dress to herself, but it’s just too good not to share. “When it comes to trendy items such as this one, I always tell clients to save (vs. splurge), as this probably won't have a very long shelf life,” she says. Hop on the marble-mesh bandwagon without spending an arm and a leg, and get ready for the compliments to roll in. The two prints on offer in this listing are equally stunning, and you can get them both for less than $35 total. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

18 A Trendy Graphic Tee That’s Available in 72 Colors & Prints Amazon SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized Tee $23 See On Amazon Hargrove loves pairing graphic tees with black leggings or her favorite denim, and says “they’re comfortable, chic, and make a great statement.” This oversized graphic T-shirt comes in 72 colors and prints, so it’s no surprise Amazon shoppers are purchasing multiples. You can also pair it with biker shorts for the ultimate comfy-chic look. Available colors: 72

Available sizes: X- Small — 5X-Large Plus

19 This 2-Pack Of Essential Slim-Fit Tanks For Less Than $20 Amazon Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon Another stylist-approved wardrobe essential, these slim-fit tank tops are sleek, comfortable, stretchy, and perfect for layering. The gentle scoop-neck cut looks great on everyone, and the length is easy to wear tucked in or out. They’re comfortable enough to sleep in, but simple enough to wear on their own or layered under a blazer, cardigan, or jacket. Basically, you’ll be wearing these so often, you’ll love that they come in a set of two. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X- Small — XX-Large

20 These Trendy Cushioned Slides That Feel Like You’re Walking On Clouds Amazon Cushionaire Slide Sandals with +Comfort $25 See On Amazon These cloud slides have over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and they’ve gone totally viral on social media. They’re an expert favorite, too. Wardrobe stylist and personal shopper Allie McKenna loves that “they provide an extra bit of ‘oomph’ to an otherwise boring flat sandal.” The soft, squishy foam construction and molded footbeds will have you feeling like you’re walking on literal clouds. Choose from 21 chic shades, from khaki to Barbiecore pink. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: 5 — 12

21 A Soft Jersey Maxi Dress You’ll Get Endless Wear Out Of Amazon Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress $31 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers are flocking to this sleeveless maxi dress because it’s soft, comfy, and doesn’t cling to your body. The jersey-blend material feels way more expensive than it is, and according to Hargrove, “you can edge [it] up with a moto jacket over or wear [it] with a denim jacket or even dress [it] up with a blazer.” It comes in 17 colors and prints and it costs less than $35 — a total steal for the amount of wear you’ll get out of it. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X- Small — XX-Large

22 Levi’s Cult-Favorite 501 Jeans That Look Amazing On Everyone Amazon Levi's 501 Crop Jeans $30 See On Amazon Levi’s are iconic for a reason. Not only are they instantly recognizable, but they’re comfortable, durable, always on trend, and more affordable than most other high-quality denim out there, hence why they’re a stylist favorite. These Levi’s 501 Crop Jeans are a true GOAT and one of the best Levi’s jeans for women, thanks to their classic high-rise waist, straight leg, and cropped hem that work for so many frames. Run, don’t walk, because you can get them right now for less than $35. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: 24 — 34

23 A Pair Off Faux-Leather Leggings You Can Easily Dress Up Or Down Amazon Colorfulkoala High Waisted Matte Faux Leather Leggings $30 See On Amazon “Faux-leather leggings are an absolute must-have,” Hargrove says. “You can really dress them up or wear them super casual with a hoodie and sneakers.” They’re also having a major moment right now, and you won’t find a more affordable-yet-trendy option than these high-waisted, matte black faux-leather leggings. They cost just about $30, so once you check the staple black pair off your list, you can run back for more colors. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X- Small — X-Large

24 The Coziest Fuzzy Fleece You Can Wear Out & About Or For Lounging Amazon Acelitt Womens Oversized Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt $32 See On Amazon Hargrove says her clients are always requesting comfy hoodies that are also stylish, and this oversized fleece sweatshirt fits the bill — she loves the fact that it can be worn around the house, or out to run errands. It comes in virtually every color and print you could imagine, in both hooded and half-zip styles. The material is super soft and fuzzy, and the front pockets will really come in handy when you’re out and about. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 The Classic Accessory Everyone Needs Amazon '47 New York Yankees MLB Cap $20 See On Amazon Pull your whole look together with this classic baseball cap, which Hargrove says is her “go-to lazy-chic style.” It’s perfect for your day three (or four) hair days — especially when the weather is too warm for a beanie — or simply for adding a dadcore-cool vibe to any outfit. This Yankees cap comes in 18 different colors, but look closely through the listing — you’ll also find a Boston Red Sox and LA Dodgers cap. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: One Size

26 The Sleeveless Bodycon Dress You’ll Reach For Again And Again Amazon BTFBM Sleeveless Bodycon Dress $33 See On Amazon If you’re anything like our fashion stylists (or thousands of Amazon shoppers), you’ll want this comfy, sleeveless bodycon dress in every color. Lucky for you, there are 36 to choose from, and they’re all less than $35. There’s no wrong way to style this piece, whether with with a chunky cardigan and ankle booties for the ultimate fall outfit; flip flops and oversized sunnies over the summer; or with strappy heels and jewelry for dinners out. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

27 A Pair Of Comfy & Classic Slip-On Sneakers For Under $30 Amazon hash bubbie Slip on Low Top Canvas Sneakers $25 See On Amazon According to Hargrove, you can wear these classic white slip-on sneakers “with anything and everything,” but you won’t regret getting any of the colors or prints available, especially since they cost under $30. Pair them with a simple maxi dress, a pair of jeans and a plain T-shirt, or your favorite workout set, for a comfy, polished outfit. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: 5 — 11

28 The Quintessential Button-Down Shirt That’s Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt $19 See On Amazon A perennial stylist favorite, this button-down poplin shirt is that quintessential piece you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. It will become a year-round staple, and it can be styled in infinite ways — pair it with trousers, denim, or skirts; wear it fully tucked, French tucked, or open over a bralette or fitted tank... the outfit options are endless. This one comes in a range of classic colors and prints, and you can it for under $20 right now. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 This Slinky Satin Camisole That’s Perfect For Your Next Night Out Amazon Miqieer Basic Silk Tank $17 See On Amazon Another elevated basic worth stocking up on? This slinky satin camisole. It’s a luxurious alternative to a cotton tank, especially for nights out — just throw it on with jeans, trousers, or a mini skirt, and look instantly polished for your next date night. All 40 colors and prints are equally pretty, and you’ll undoubtedly be having friends asking you for the link. They won’t believe you when you tell them it costs less than $20 on Amazon. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

30 A Classic Wrap Dress With A Playful Ruffled Hem Amazon Relipop Short Sleeve V Neck Dress $28 See On Amazon “Midi, mini or maxi wrap dresses should be a staple in every closet,” McKenna says, especially as these versatile, comfy pieces “can be dressed up or dressed down.” And according to Amazon shoppers, this mini wrap dress is a must-buy. It looks way more expensive than it is, and the ruffled skirt, fluttery sleeves, and wrap waist are playful yet timeless. It comes in 33 colors and prints, all of which would look equally great paired with sneakers as they would with heels for your next outdoor wedding or special occasion. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 The Comfiest Slide Sandals That Have Over 30,000 Shoppers Raving Amazon CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal $30 See On Amazon Hargrove says she personally has three pairs of these cork footbed sandals, and that they are “not only extremely comfortable, but they are affordable and have lasted over three years already!” Amazon shoppers are just as in love with these slides as she is: They’ve earned over 35,000 perfect five-star ratings to date, with reviewers raving about the quality and comfort in particular. Take your pick from 24 wear-with-everything neutral shades. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 5— 13 (available in wide)

32 This Short-Sleeve Dress That’s As Comfortable As It Is Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Cap-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress $24 See On Amazon Made of a silky-soft rayon fabric that drapes beautifully, this short-sleeve faux-wrap dress is comfortable, chic, and incredibly versatile. You’ll reach for this one weekly, whether for the office, lunch with your friends, parties, or an afternoon running errands. With 19 colors to choose from, you’re bound to find one (or two) you love. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

33 This Jersey, Lace-Trim Tank That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon JUST MY SIZE Jersey Lace Trim Tank $10 See On Amazon Another basic tank our stylists love, this lace-trim tank can be layered under a cardigan, denim jacket, blazer, or button-down shirt, or simply worn on its own in the warmer seasons, and you’ll look just as great as you feel. The lace straps and neckline add a romantic flair to an otherwise basic V-neck tank top, and the jersey material is soft, lightweight, and breathable. It costs just $10 and is bound to become a go-to item in your closet. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

34 A Pair Of Paper-Bag Pants That Will Make You Look Polished & Right On-Trend Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $32 See On Amazon Paper-bag pants are trendy again, and these cropped paper-bag waist pants cost less than $40 and look amazing on everyone. They’re an Amazon best-seller, with over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings and reviews saying they “fit like a dream” and are “comfortable enough to wear all day.” Wear them to the office with heels or loafers, or on the weekends with sneakers, sandals, or slides. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

35 A Chunky Button-Down Cardigan That’s A Must-Have For Layering Amazon QUALFORT Oversized Knit Cardigan $31 See On Amazon As Hargrove suggests, you can never have too many cardigans for layering. For the colder months especially, this chunky waffle-knit cardigan is going to be one of your new go-to items. You’ll fall in love with the oversized fit and the soft material — one Amazon reviewer wrote they have three colors and are already coming back for more. So go ahead and add this one to your cart, because it costs less than $40 and will be selling out sooner than you think. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

36 This Trendy 2-Piece Set That’s An Entire Outfit In Itself Amazon Glamaker 2-Piece Outfit Set $25 See On Amazon As Thomas suggests, matching sets offer “limitless” styling opportunities. This matching two-piece set defines casual-chic, and you can wear it for lounging around the house, running errands, or for brunch with friends. The oversized tee and bike shorts look is trendy, laidback, and comes in 23 colors. Plus, you get an entire outfit for less than $25. What’s not to love? Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 A Flowy, High-Waisted Maxi Skirt You’ll Be So Happy You Bought Amazon Bluetime Chiffon High Waisted Maxi Skirt $30 See On Amazon If you don’t have a leopard-print midi or maxi skirt yet, you’re missing out on one of our stylist’s favorite trends. These skirts blew up back in 2018, and they’re still being worn by celebrities, stylists, and fashion girls across the globe. Pair yours with sneakers and a graphic T-shirt, a satin cami and strappy heels, or even a button-down shirt and boots in the cooler weather. And if leopard isn’t your thing, there are 20 other colors and prints to pick from. No matter what, you’ll love the flowy fit that doesn’t cling to your body, and the elasticized high waist that feels so comfortable. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 This Trendy Sweater Vest You Can Style In So Many Ways Amazon Juliet Holy V Neck Sweater Vest $29 See On Amazon Style coach Kimberly Hancher swears by sweater vests, calling them “a great way to add warmth in the fall, but you can wear one [over the summer] with nothing underneath,” adding, “they are edgy and preppy at the same time.” Luckily, the sweater vest trend is still going strong, and this cable-knit V-neck version deserves a spot in your rotation. It comes in 11 colors including neutral hues like black, navy, and beige (pictured), or an eye-catching pink or green. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 A Versatile Pashmina That’s As Soft & Warm As Cashmere Amazon MaaMgic Large Pashmina Shawl $16 See On Amazon This pashmina shawl is the definition of timeless. The luxe fabric is engineered to mimic cashmere’s softness, warmth, and breathability, so no one (including you) would believe it only costs about $16 on Amazon. The cobalt blue shade pictured is right in line with currently trending color schemes, according to Singla, but you can also grab it in more neutral tones like dark gray, camel, or champagne. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: One Size