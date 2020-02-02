The 38 Most Stylish Fashion Pieces On Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews

While Amazon’s extensive selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories has been around for years, it has largely failed to gain the attention of the fashion set until more recently. It’s easy to see why savvy shoppers are finally starting to pay attention to the online retailer’s fashion offerings. Amazon has gradually revamped its fashion marketplace into an can't-miss retail destination, complete with a Shopbop partnership and a series of limited-edition collections designed by popular influencers. Intrigued? To discover what the buzz is about, check out these stylish fashion pieces on Amazon with near-perfect reviews. Hand-picked by editors and enthusiastically approved by shoppers, these pieces represent the best of what Amazon has to offer.

Aside from being stylish (of course) and highly rated by Amazon reviewers, the pieces featured in this roundup are actually quite varied. From floaty skirts and dresses to an unbelievable selection of chic accessories, this edit features something for everyone. And when you do find something you love, the rest is simple — most items come with free two-day shipping for Prime members, and many are even eligible for Prime Wardrobe, a handy feature that lets you try out new pieces for up to seven days before deciding whether they deserve a spot in your closet.

So, if you’re ready to shop the most stylish, highly-rated fashion pieces on Amazon, just keep reading.

1 A Classic Leather Belt To Finish Off Any Outfit Amazon Earnda Women's Leather Belt $15 See On Amazon The vintage-inspired double-O buckle gives this versatile belt lots of '90s-chic flair. Made of smooth vegan leather that reviewers swears feels just as rich and buttery as the real deal, it'll pair perfectly with everything from jeans to dresses. "A very easy way to step up a simple outfit. It’s great quality for the price," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XL

2 A Denim Jacket That's Stretchy, Not Stiff Amazon Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Stretch Denim Jacket $32 See On Amazon For the classic, All-American look of denim without the stiffness, you can't do much better than this best-selling jean jacket. Reviewers love how the denim is blended with the perfect amount of spandex, which makes for a sleek, fitted silhouette that won't feel stiff or restrict your movement. "One discovery that cemented my love of it is that it has two inside pockets that are the perfect size for your standard big smart phone, or a wallet, or a passport," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: S — XL

3 A Stylish RFID-Blocking Wallet With Slots For Literally Everything Amazon Travelambo RFID Blocking Wallet $15 See On Amazon Equal parts practical and chic, this popular RFID-blocking wallet is essentially perfect. Not only will it protect your sensitive information from would-be identity thieves, but it's outfitted with 18 card slots, an ID slot, and two zippered compartments with space for cash, coins, and even an iPhone. Best of all, it comes in a glorious range of 44 colors, including buttery yellow and a deep, of-the-moment shade of blue.

4 A Fedora That'll Make Any Outfit Look More Stylish Amazon Lisianthus Fedora Hat $17 See On Amazon Whether you wear it with jeans or a dress, this wide-brim fedora will instantly pull together just about any ensemble. In nearly 2,000 perfect five-star reviews, fans swear that the classic accessory seems to look great on literally everyone, crediting a hidden adjuster inside the brim for its universally-perfect fit. Plus, it's sold in a wide variety of colors; it might be worth stocking up on more than one.

5 The Perfect Pair Of (Affordable!) Skinny Jeans Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern-Skinny Jean $25 See On Amazon Levi's has earned the loyalty of denim lovers for decades, and these top-rated skinny jeans are proof that brand's stellar reputation is still well-deserved. Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough, giving them over 4,300 glowingly positive reviews. Highlights include their stretchy denim construction that keeps its shape all day, their sleek, streamlined fit that never feels dated, and the fact that they come in three different inseam lengths, in a whole range of denim washes. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, long)

6 A Pair Of Blue Light-Blocking Sunglasses That Are Actually Chic Amazon SOJOS Cat Eye Blue Light Blocking Glasses $20 See On Amazon In addition to being stylish — which they undeniably are — these wire-framed glasses serve a practical purpose, too. The vintage-inspired wire frames are outfitted with special lenses meant to protect your eyes from the blue rays emitted from screens like your phone, laptop, or tablet. Plus, they even come with their own microfiber cleaning cloth and drawstring travel bag.

7 A Chic Crossbody Bag That Fits Way More Than You'd Think Amazon DELUXITY Crossbody Bag with Tassel $16 See On Amazon Stylish and practical, this crossbody bag is basically perfect. First of all, despite ringing it at less than $20, it has the quality look and feel of a far more expensive bag; it's made of rich, supple vegan leather, with elegant tasseled zipper pulls and gleaming gold hardware. Plus, the bag's interior is surprisingly spacious, featuring two roomy interior pockets in addition to the zippered front compartment.

8 A Stylish Pair Of Sunglasses For Under $15 Amazon SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses $14 See On Amazon An affordable option that doesn't sacrifice on style, these vintage-inspired sunglasses make any outfit feel more glamorous. Reviewers say they're sturdy and well-made, and love that they come with their own velvety carrying pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth. "These glasses fit my face like a glove, and are so expensive looking! The quality is top notch for the price," one reviewer gushed.

9 This Essential Ribbed Cami That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Amazon SHEIN Ribbed Knit Cami $14 See On Amazon An essential building block for so many layered looks, this cropped V-neck cami is the best kind of basic. Wear it under sheer tops, cardigans, or blazers, or on its own with a flowy maxi skirt for an effortless summer look. Made of a soft, ribbed knit fabric with a generous amount of stretch, it's available in over 30 colors, including several surplice styles. Available sizes: XS — XL

10 A Pair Of Rain Boots That Are Actually Super Stylish Amazon Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots $27 See On Amazon Rain boots don't exactly have a reputation for being stylish, but these Chelsea-style rubber boots are a notable exception. Featuring padded footbeds for comfort, sturdy treaded soles for traction, and a back pull tab to make them easy to slip on and off, they're the perfect balance between fashion and function. Plus, they're available in a whole range of fun colors, including bright yellow, black and pink, and a glittery silver. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

11 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans $30 See On Amazon If you love the look of jeans, but feel more comfortable in leggings, you'll love these top-rated jeggings. Thoughtful details like back pockets, belt loops, and a faux fly give them the authentic look of traditional jeans, but since they're made of ultra-stretchy denim with an elastic pull-on waist, they're far more comfortable than your typical skinnies. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (short, regular, long)

12 A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings That Are Surprisingly Versatile Amazon Everbellus Faux Leather Leggings $19 See On Amazon For an endlessly versatile and comfortable option (especially in cooler weather), give this pair of faux leather leggings a try. Whether you pair them with a cropped shirt, long tunic, or something in between, they're sure to add a fun vibe to any outfit. They have some stretch and they're thick enough to not be see-through, according to reviewers. Available sizes: S — XX-Large

13 A Sleek Satin Midi Skirt At An Unbeatable Price Amazon SheIn Satin Split Side Midi Skirt $28 See On Amazon This satin midi skirt looks so fancy — without the expensive price tag. It's an excellent way to add a touch of luster to just about any outfit. "Very pretty skirt," commented one reviewer. "Nicely made. It’s light weight but not cheap looking. You can dress it up for a fancy dinner with friends or dress it down with a sweater and boots for work! Definitely a good purchase for the price." It comes in four colors, including this gold tone and a rich magenta hue. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

14 The Perfect Everyday Tote — & It's Under $15 Amazon Nodykka Leather Tassel Shoulder Purse $14 See On Amazon Consider this tote the perfect everyday carry-all — not only is it spacious, stylish, and versatile, but it has the high-quality look and feel you'd expect from a far more expensive bag. Made of soft vegan leather with a subtle pebbled texture, the minimalist design features an inner pocket, a tassel detail on the handle, and a sturdy magnetic closure.

15 These Classic Adidas Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable & Stylish Amazon Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 See On Amazon One reviewer said wearing these Adidas running shoes is like "walking on a literal cloud" — and nearly 2,000 other reviewers are similarly enthusiastic. Designed with plush memory foam footbeds and stretchy, breathable mesh uppers, the shoes instantly mold to the shape of your foot. This makes them exceptionally comfortable in general, and an especially great option for those who have wide feet, bunions, et cetera. Available sizes: 5 — 11

16 An Elegant Jumpsuit With Sweet Ruffles Amazon ROMWE Ruffle Trim Wide Leg Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon The soft, swingy silhouette gives this wide-leg jumpsuit a sophisticated feel, but it still feels just as comfy and versatile as separates. It's made of a silky polyester material that drapes beautifully, and features ruffles that also serve as delicate flutter sleeves. Plus, if you're not a fan of this burgundy color, it also comes in 11 other colors, including black, pale pink, and cobalt blue. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

17 This Chic One-Piece Bodysuit For The Gym & Beyond Amazon Jack Smith One Piece Bodysuit $18 See On Amazon This one-piece bodysuit is designed to keep you cool and comfortable during yoga and other workouts, but it's sure to come in handy outside the studio, too. It's made of textured performance stretch material, with cross-back straps and an open back. Take your pic among three colors: black, gray, and peacock blue. Available sizes: S — XXL

18 A Drapey Velvet Jacket That Pairs Perfectly With Everything Amazon futurino Velvet Jacket $32 See On Amazon This velvet jacket is versatile, chic, and never goes out of style. Made of a soft velvet, the relaxed, drapey silhouette can be styled so many different ways. Toss it over a dress when you're dressing up or throw it on with your jeans for a laid-back weekend look. According to one reviewer, it "looks great with everything!" It's available in 17 color and style variations, including more tailored cuts and duster lengths. Available sizes: XS — XXL

19 These Jeans With An Inclusive Sizing Range — & Over 2,500 Rave Reviews Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Classic Tapered Jean $20 See On Amazon These classic Gloria Vanderbilt jeans have earned the enthusiastic approval of thousands of Amazon reviewers, garnering ore than 2,400 perfect five-star reviews. Fitted through the hip and thigh and finished with a subtly tapered leg, the denim is blended with plenty of stretch for a tailored-yet-comfortable fit. "Perfect jeans, perfect price, perfect fit," one reviewer wrote, and that pretty much says it all. Available sizes: 4 — 24

20 This Cute Little Card Case With RFID-Blocking Technology Amazon Buffway Minimalist Leather Wallet $16 See On Amazon Another sleek, stylish accessory equipped with RFID-blocking technology, this card case is slim and compact enough to slip inside your tiniest handbags. It's made of leather with a chic texture and comes in a range of 27 gorgeous color and texture combinations. Amazon reviewers appear to be obsessed, giving it a staggering 50,000+ perfect five-star ratings (and counting!).

21 These On-Trend Pants That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants $25 See On Amazon Polished enough for work yet stylish enough for a night out, these paperbag-style pants are sure to become an instant favorite. The versatile design features an elastic high-rise waist with a functional tie belt and two roomy pockets. "These are perfect for my job, where I’m sitting at a desk all day, and want to look nice while still being comfy," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXXL

22 A Cozy Beanie In A Cool Chunky Knit Amazon FURTALK Chunky Knit Beanie $14 See On Amazon An updated version of the classic beanie, this cozy hat is as cute as it is functional. It's knit with a chunky ribbed texture, creating a look that's a bit more textural and stylish than other beanies, and it’s lined in fleece for extra warmth. One reviewer described, "These hats are great--warm, comfortable, attractive. The lining makes all the difference when you live in a really cold climate." Choose from 17 colors.

23 A Unique-Looking Mini Skirt With Pretty Embroidery Amazon SheIn Floral Embroidered Mini Skirt $21 See On Amazon Embroidered details make this mini skirt look more expensive than it is, while the polyester-spandex material makes it comfortable for all-day wear. Reviewers can't stop singing its praises, saying that the design is unique and cool, and that the skirt looks great with tights, too. Plus, it's available in 23 colors including black, red, grey, and green — all with embroidered designs. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

24 A Long, Cozy Cardigan That's Perfect For Travel (& Cold Offices) Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan $16 See On Amazon Long flights, laid-back weekends, chilly afternoons in an overly air-conditioned office — no matter where you are, you'll be glad to have this lightweight duster within reach. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, the classic design features two patch pockets and an open-front cut. Choose from dark blue, oatmeal, charcoal, camel, or light grey — good luck narrowing it down to only one. Available sizes: XS — XXL

25 A Quality Leather Backpack That's Actually Stylish Amazon ZOCILOR PU Leather Backpack $32 See On Amazon A grown-up version of the classic grade school carry-all, this gorgeous backpack is equally as functional as it is stylish. It's made of vegan leather that reviewers swear looks like the real deal, and comes with a contrasting strap in a multicolored chevron print. It’s surprisingly spacious, too, despite its sleek, compact look. It's available in a dazzling array of 26 rich colors and prints, ranging from classic black and brown to trendy cow print.

26 A Slide-On Pair Of Mules That Will Always Be Stylish Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Mule $23 See On Amazon Sleek, polished loafers and mules are having a major moment right now, but this classic style of shoes never actually goes out of style. Smooth vegan leather and gleaming gold buckles give them an expensive look, while the flat heel and slip-on design are about as practical as it gets. The timeless black pair is an absolute must, but it's also worth picking up the trendy leopard print style. Available sizes: 5 — 13

27 The Versatile Bodysuit Everyone Should Own Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Neck Body Suit $17 See On Amazon An essential layering piece that will never feel dated, this sleek mock neck bodysuit makes it easy to achieve a perfect tucked-in look. Made with a super-stretchy blend of modal and spandex, it's available in an extensive range of stylish colors and prints, including snakeskin, leopard, and pink. "The softness is unbeatable, washed well, great colors. I bought six," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXL

28 These Under-$20 Leggings That Are Surprisingly High-Quality Amazon Amazon Essentials Full-Length Active Legging $18 See On Amazon These sleek active leggings are perfect for your workouts, while the on-trend camo print makes them a worthwhile addition to any athleisure-style outfit. Made with a smooth, moisture-wicking four-way stretch material, they're designed with a wide, comfy waistband that won't dig in as you move. Plus, if you're not a fan of camo, they also come in other colors, including black, dark blue, and Burgundy. Available sizes: XS — XXL

29 A Soft, Comfy Dress You'll Live In All Year Round Amazon Daily Ritual Plus Size V Neck Dress $23 See On Amazon Pajama-soft and about as versatile as it gets, this simple jersey dress is sure to become your new go-to. Layer it under a cool jacket for an effortless casual outfit, or add a statement belt and heels to dress it up for a night out. Styled with a flared skirt, long sleeves, and a soft V-neckline, the swingy silhouette offers tons of graceful movement. Available sizes: 1X — 7X

30 A Faux Suede Top With Eye-Catching Bell Sleeves Amazon Kathemoi Faux Suede Bell Sleeve Top $23 See On Amazon Not only is this faux suede blouse soft, comfortable, and affordable, but it also features the cutest bell sleeves. It has an elegant silhouette and the material has a bit of stretch to it. It's versatile enough to it to work, to dinner with family, or on a night out, according to reviewers — and fans of the shirt also say that it pairs great with everything from high-waisted jeans to pencil skirts. It comes in a range of stylish colors, including this rich green hue. Available sizes: S — X-Large

31 A Pair Of Jeggings That Look Like "Real" Pants Amazon Amazon Essentials Jegging $21 See On Amazon It's easy to see why reviewers are so crazy about these top-rated jeggings — despite being stretchy and comfortable enough to lounge in, details like a faux fly and a slim fit make them look polished enough for a professional setting. "They are up to any challenge," one reviewer gushed. "From packing to moving, hiking, crawling on the floor playing 'monster' with toddlers, or dressed up for a date or a work meeting." Choose from an assortment of must-have colors and prints. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long)

32 An Extra-Long Cardigan For All Your Layering Needs Amazon IN'VOLAND Women's Plus Size Long Open Front Duster $26 See On Amazon Throw this open-front duster over a simple top and jeans or leggings to instantly transform the look. An essential layering piece that's light enough to wear in any season, it's the type of versatile staple you'll reach for time and time again. Plus, it's available in 24 solid colors, making it easy to find a shade (or two!) that complements your existing wardrobe. Available sizes: XL — 5X

33 A Casual-Chic Waffle Knit Tunic Amazon IWOLLENCE Womens Waffle Knit Tunic $20 See On Amazon The perfect balance of comfortable and chic, this waffle-knit tunic has garnered more than 2,700 rave reviews on Amazon. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with long sleeves and a V-neckline, it's styled with a trendy tie detail and a row of buttons down the front. "You can tie it tighter around the waist if you want it more form fitting, or looser if you prefer that look," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXL

34 A Pair Of Popular On-Trend Bike Shorts Amazon Starter Bike Short $8 See On Amazon Far from being limited to cycling and other workouts, the fashion set has recently started adding bike shorts — like this classic pair from Starter — to virtually every imaginable outfit. Wear them with a crop top or hoodie to lean in to the athleisure vibes, or pair them with an oversized blazer for an effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: XS — XXL