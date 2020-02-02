The 38 Most Stylish Fashion Pieces On Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews

While Amazon’s extensive selection of clothing, shoes, and accessories has been around for years, it has largely failed to gain the attention of the fashion set until more recently. It’s easy to see why savvy shoppers are finally starting to pay attention to the online retailer’s fashion offerings. Amazon has gradually revamped its fashion marketplace into an can't-miss retail destination, complete with a Shopbop partnership and a
series of limited-edition collections designed by popular influencers. Intrigued? To discover what the buzz is about, check out these stylish fashion pieces on Amazon with near-perfect reviews. Hand-picked by editors and enthusiastically approved by shoppers, these pieces represent the best of what Amazon has to offer.
Aside from being stylish (of course) and highly rated by Amazon reviewers, the pieces featured in this roundup are actually quite varied. From floaty skirts and dresses to an unbelievable selection of chic accessories, this edit features something for everyone. And when you
do find something you love, the rest is simple — most items come with free two-day shipping for Prime members, and many are even eligible for Prime Wardrobe, a handy feature that lets you try out new pieces for up to seven days before deciding whether they deserve a spot in your closet.
So, if you’re ready to shop the
most stylish, highly-rated fashion pieces on Amazon, just keep reading. 1 A Classic Leather Belt To Finish Off Any Outfit
The vintage-inspired double-O buckle gives this versatile
belt lots of '90s-chic flair. Made of smooth vegan leather that reviewers swears feels just as rich and buttery as the real deal, it'll pair perfectly with everything from jeans to dresses. "A very easy way to step up a simple outfit. It’s great quality for the price," reported one reviewer. 2 A Denim Jacket That's Stretchy, Not Stiff
For the classic, All-American look of denim without the stiffness, you can't do much better than this best-selling
jean jacket. Reviewers love how the denim is blended with the perfect amount of spandex, which makes for a sleek, fitted silhouette that won't feel stiff or restrict your movement. "One discovery that cemented my love of it is that it has two inside pockets that are the perfect size for your standard big smart phone, or a wallet, or a passport," noted one reviewer. 3 A Stylish RFID-Blocking Wallet With Slots For Literally Everything
Equal parts practical and chic, this popular RFID-blocking
wallet is essentially perfect. Not only will it protect your sensitive information from would-be identity thieves, but it's outfitted with 18 card slots, an ID slot, and two zippered compartments with space for cash, coins, and even an iPhone. Best of all, it comes in a glorious range of 44 colors, including buttery yellow and a deep, of-the-moment shade of blue. 4 A Fedora That'll Make Any Outfit Look More Stylish
Whether you wear it with jeans or a dress, this wide-brim
fedora will instantly pull together just about any ensemble. In nearly 2,000 perfect five-star reviews, fans swear that the classic accessory seems to look great on literally everyone, crediting a hidden adjuster inside the brim for its universally-perfect fit. Plus, it's sold in a wide variety of colors; it might be worth stocking up on more than one. 5 The Perfect Pair Of (Affordable!) Skinny Jeans
Levi's has earned the loyalty of denim lovers for decades, and these top-rated
skinny jeans are proof that brand's stellar reputation is still well-deserved. Amazon reviewers can't seem to get enough, giving them over 4,300 glowingly positive reviews. Highlights include their stretchy denim construction that keeps its shape all day, their sleek, streamlined fit that never feels dated, and the fact that they come in three different inseam lengths, in a whole range of denim washes. Available sizes: 2 — 28 (short, medium, long) 6 A Pair Of Blue Light-Blocking Sunglasses That Are Actually Chic
In addition to being stylish — which they undeniably are — these
wire-framed glasses serve a practical purpose, too. The vintage-inspired wire frames are outfitted with special lenses meant to protect your eyes from the blue rays emitted from screens like your phone, laptop, or tablet. Plus, they even come with their own microfiber cleaning cloth and drawstring travel bag. 7 A Chic Crossbody Bag That Fits Way More Than You'd Think
Stylish and practical, this
crossbody bag is basically perfect. First of all, despite ringing it at less than $20, it has the quality look and feel of a far more expensive bag; it's made of rich, supple vegan leather, with elegant tasseled zipper pulls and gleaming gold hardware. Plus, the bag's interior is surprisingly spacious, featuring two roomy interior pockets in addition to the zippered front compartment. 8 A Stylish Pair Of Sunglasses For Under $15
An affordable option that doesn't sacrifice on style, these vintage-inspired
sunglasses make any outfit feel more glamorous. Reviewers say they're sturdy and well-made, and love that they come with their own velvety carrying pouch and microfiber cleaning cloth. "These glasses fit my face like a glove, and are so expensive looking! The quality is top notch for the price," one reviewer gushed. 9 This Essential Ribbed Cami That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways
An essential building block for so many layered looks, this
cropped V-neck cami is the best kind of basic. Wear it under sheer tops, cardigans, or blazers, or on its own with a flowy maxi skirt for an effortless summer look. Made of a soft, ribbed knit fabric with a generous amount of stretch, it's available in over 30 colors, including several surplice styles. 10 A Pair Of Rain Boots That Are Actually Super Stylish
Rain boots don't exactly have a reputation for being stylish, but these Chelsea-style
rubber boots are a notable exception. Featuring padded footbeds for comfort, sturdy treaded soles for traction, and a back pull tab to make them easy to slip on and off, they're the perfect balance between fashion and function. Plus, they're available in a whole range of fun colors, including bright yellow, black and pink, and a glittery silver. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12 11 These Pull-On Skinny Jeans That Are As Comfortable As Leggings
If you love the look of jeans, but feel more comfortable in leggings, you'll love these top-rated
jeggings. Thoughtful details like back pockets, belt loops, and a faux fly give them the authentic look of traditional jeans, but since they're made of ultra-stretchy denim with an elastic pull-on waist, they're far more comfortable than your typical skinnies. Available sizes: 2 — 20 (short, regular, long) 12 A Pair Of Faux Leather Leggings That Are Surprisingly Versatile
For an endlessly versatile and comfortable option (especially in cooler weather), give this pair of
faux leather leggings a try. Whether you pair them with a cropped shirt, long tunic, or something in between, they're sure to add a fun vibe to any outfit. They have some stretch and they're thick enough to not be see-through, according to reviewers. Available sizes: S — XX-Large 13 A Sleek Satin Midi Skirt At An Unbeatable Price
This
satin midi skirt looks so fancy — without the expensive price tag. It's an excellent way to add a touch of luster to just about any outfit. "Very pretty skirt," commented one reviewer. "Nicely made. It’s light weight but not cheap looking. You can dress it up for a fancy dinner with friends or dress it down with a sweater and boots for work! Definitely a good purchase for the price." It comes in four colors, including this gold tone and a rich magenta hue. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large 14 The Perfect Everyday Tote — & It's Under $15
Consider this
tote the perfect everyday carry-all — not only is it spacious, stylish, and versatile, but it has the high-quality look and feel you'd expect from a far more expensive bag. Made of soft vegan leather with a subtle pebbled texture, the minimalist design features an inner pocket, a tassel detail on the handle, and a sturdy magnetic closure. 15 These Classic Adidas Sneakers That Are Both Comfortable & Stylish
One reviewer said wearing these
Adidas running shoes is like "walking on a literal cloud" — and nearly 2,000 other reviewers are similarly enthusiastic. Designed with plush memory foam footbeds and stretchy, breathable mesh uppers, the shoes instantly mold to the shape of your foot. This makes them exceptionally comfortable in general, and an especially great option for those who have wide feet, bunions, et cetera. 16 An Elegant Jumpsuit With Sweet Ruffles
The soft, swingy silhouette gives this
wide-leg jumpsuit a sophisticated feel, but it still feels just as comfy and versatile as separates. It's made of a silky polyester material that drapes beautifully, and features ruffles that also serve as delicate flutter sleeves. Plus, if you're not a fan of this burgundy color, it also comes in 11 other colors, including black, pale pink, and cobalt blue. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large 17 This Chic One-Piece Bodysuit For The Gym & Beyond
This
one-piece bodysuit is designed to keep you cool and comfortable during yoga and other workouts, but it's sure to come in handy outside the studio, too. It's made of textured performance stretch material, with cross-back straps and an open back. Take your pic among three colors: black, gray, and peacock blue. 18 A Drapey Velvet Jacket That Pairs Perfectly With Everything
This
velvet jacket is versatile, chic, and never goes out of style. Made of a soft velvet, the relaxed, drapey silhouette can be styled so many different ways. Toss it over a dress when you're dressing up or throw it on with your jeans for a laid-back weekend look. According to one reviewer, it "looks great with everything!" It's available in 17 color and style variations, including more tailored cuts and duster lengths. Available sizes: XS — XXL 19 These Jeans With An Inclusive Sizing Range — & Over 2,500 Rave Reviews
These classic Gloria Vanderbilt
jeans have earned the enthusiastic approval of thousands of Amazon reviewers, garnering ore than 2,400 perfect five-star reviews. Fitted through the hip and thigh and finished with a subtly tapered leg, the denim is blended with plenty of stretch for a tailored-yet-comfortable fit. "Perfect jeans, perfect price, perfect fit," one reviewer wrote, and that pretty much says it all. 20 This Cute Little Card Case With RFID-Blocking Technology
Another sleek, stylish accessory equipped with RFID-blocking technology,
this card case is slim and compact enough to slip inside your tiniest handbags. It's made of leather with a chic texture and comes in a range of 27 gorgeous color and texture combinations. Amazon reviewers appear to be obsessed, giving it a staggering 50,000+ perfect five-star ratings (and counting!). 21 These On-Trend Pants That Amazon Reviewers Are Obsessed With
Polished enough for work yet stylish enough for a night out, these
paperbag-style pants are sure to become an instant favorite. The versatile design features an elastic high-rise waist with a functional tie belt and two roomy pockets. "These are perfect for my job, where I’m sitting at a desk all day, and want to look nice while still being comfy," reported one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXXL 22 A Cozy Beanie In A Cool Chunky Knit
An updated version of the classic beanie, this
cozy hat is as cute as it is functional. It's knit with a chunky ribbed texture, creating a look that's a bit more textural and stylish than other beanies, and it’s lined in fleece for extra warmth. One reviewer described, "These hats are great--warm, comfortable, attractive. The lining makes all the difference when you live in a really cold climate." Choose from 17 colors. 23 A Unique-Looking Mini Skirt With Pretty Embroidery
Embroidered details make this
mini skirt look more expensive than it is, while the polyester-spandex material makes it comfortable for all-day wear. Reviewers can't stop singing its praises, saying that the design is unique and cool, and that the skirt looks great with tights, too. Plus, it's available in 23 colors including black, red, grey, and green — all with embroidered designs. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus 24 A Long, Cozy Cardigan That's Perfect For Travel (& Cold Offices)
Long flights, laid-back weekends, chilly afternoons in an overly air-conditioned office — no matter where you are, you'll be glad to have this
lightweight duster within reach. Made of a soft, smooth blend of cotton, modal, and spandex, the classic design features two patch pockets and an open-front cut. Choose from dark blue, oatmeal, charcoal, camel, or light grey — good luck narrowing it down to only one. Available sizes: XS — XXL 25 A Quality Leather Backpack That's Actually Stylish
A grown-up version of the classic grade school carry-all, this gorgeous
backpack is equally as functional as it is stylish. It's made of vegan leather that reviewers swear looks like the real deal, and comes with a contrasting strap in a multicolored chevron print. It’s surprisingly spacious, too, despite its sleek, compact look. It's available in a dazzling array of 26 rich colors and prints, ranging from classic black and brown to trendy cow print. 26 A Slide-On Pair Of Mules That Will Always Be Stylish
Sleek, polished loafers and mules are
having a major moment right now, but this classic style of shoes never actually goes out of style. Smooth vegan leather and gleaming gold buckles give them an expensive look, while the flat heel and slip-on design are about as practical as it gets. The timeless black pair is an absolute must, but it's also worth picking up the trendy leopard print style. 27 The Versatile Bodysuit Everyone Should Own
An essential layering piece that will never feel dated, this sleek
mock neck bodysuit makes it easy to achieve a perfect tucked-in look. Made with a super-stretchy blend of modal and spandex, it's available in an extensive range of stylish colors and prints, including snakeskin, leopard, and pink. "The softness is unbeatable, washed well, great colors. I bought six," wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXL 28 These Under-$20 Leggings That Are Surprisingly High-Quality
These sleek
active leggings are perfect for your workouts, while the on-trend camo print makes them a worthwhile addition to any athleisure-style outfit. Made with a smooth, moisture-wicking four-way stretch material, they're designed with a wide, comfy waistband that won't dig in as you move. Plus, if you're not a fan of camo, they also come in other colors, including black, dark blue, and Burgundy. Available sizes: XS — XXL 29 A Soft, Comfy Dress You'll Live In All Year Round
Pajama-soft and about as versatile as it gets, this simple
jersey dress is sure to become your new go-to. Layer it under a cool jacket for an effortless casual outfit, or add a statement belt and heels to dress it up for a night out. Styled with a flared skirt, long sleeves, and a soft V-neckline, the swingy silhouette offers tons of graceful movement. 30 A Faux Suede Top With Eye-Catching Bell Sleeves
Not only is this
faux suede blouse soft, comfortable, and affordable, but it also features the cutest bell sleeves. It has an elegant silhouette and the material has a bit of stretch to it. It's versatile enough to it to work, to dinner with family, or on a night out, according to reviewers — and fans of the shirt also say that it pairs great with everything from high-waisted jeans to pencil skirts. It comes in a range of stylish colors, including this rich green hue. Available sizes: S — X-Large 31 A Pair Of Jeggings That Look Like "Real" Pants
It's easy to see why reviewers are so crazy about these top-rated
jeggings — despite being stretchy and comfortable enough to lounge in, details like a faux fly and a slim fit make them look polished enough for a professional setting. "They are up to any challenge," one reviewer gushed. "From packing to moving, hiking, crawling on the floor playing 'monster' with toddlers, or dressed up for a date or a work meeting." Choose from an assortment of must-have colors and prints. Available sizes: XS — XXL (short, regular, long) 32 An Extra-Long Cardigan For All Your Layering Needs
Throw this
open-front duster over a simple top and jeans or leggings to instantly transform the look. An essential layering piece that's light enough to wear in any season, it's the type of versatile staple you'll reach for time and time again. Plus, it's available in 24 solid colors, making it easy to find a shade (or two!) that complements your existing wardrobe. 33 A Casual-Chic Waffle Knit Tunic
The perfect balance of comfortable and chic, this
waffle-knit tunic has garnered more than 2,700 rave reviews on Amazon. Cut in a relaxed, slouchy fit with long sleeves and a V-neckline, it's styled with a trendy tie detail and a row of buttons down the front. "You can tie it tighter around the waist if you want it more form fitting, or looser if you prefer that look," noted one reviewer. Available sizes: XS — XXL 34 A Pair Of Popular On-Trend Bike Shorts
Far from being limited to cycling and other workouts, the fashion set has recently started adding bike shorts — like
this classic pair from Starter — to virtually every imaginable outfit. Wear them with a crop top or hoodie to lean in to the athleisure vibes, or pair them with an oversized blazer for an effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: XS — XXL 35 An Essential V-Neck Sweater You’ll Reach For All Year Long
Basic in the best way possible, this soft
sweater will pair well with everything in your closet. Designed with a slim fit, long sleeves and a classic V neckline, it's made of a breathable yet cozy cotton blend (with a bit of stretch), so it’s lightweight enough for chilly summer evenings, but warm enough for the fall and winter months. In addition to camel, it also comes in 11 more colors — buying one in several colors isn't a bad idea.