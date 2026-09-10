Storm Reid was among the showgoers — sorry, partygoers — at Coach’s Spring/Summer 2027 show on Wednesday night, which celebrated the storied fashion house’s 85th anniversary. Much like others in the crowd, the Coach ambassador grew up shopping the brand’s beloved accessories, making the evening a full-circle moment. “Coach has been in my life for my entire life,” she tells TZR, perched in the front row at Pier 36 on the Lower East Side next to fellow ambassador Elle Fanning.

Reid believes Coach has remained relevant all these years because the label feels accessible while still encouraging individuality and self-expression. “I think what makes Coach so iconic and nostalgic — and why people continue to run to the brand — is its authenticity. It’s an intersection of simplicity, but also taking up space and being who you are,” the Euphoria actor shares.

When it comes to the 23-year-old’s personal style, she describes it as ever-evolving. “It just depends on my mood,” she shares. “Sometimes I want to feel edgy and wear all black and chrome and heavy metals, and then some days I want to feel light and airy and feel like a watercolor painting.”

For her front-row ’fit, Reid went the latter route, clad in her favorite color: baby blue. “I love being able to wear my favorite color,” she gushes. “It just makes me happy.” More specifically, Reid slipped into a breezy pastel plaid mini dress. “I feel like spring is coming — Easter is coming!” she jokes about the look. From there, the actor accented the outfit with Coach’s fan-favorite Tabby shoulder bag in brown, along with buckled black sandals.

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When Reid isn’t getting all dolled up for a red carpet or fashion show, she gravitates toward easy, feel-good separates, such as a simple tee, jeans, or sweatpants. She learned from the best that these everyday staples are anything but boring, pointing to Rihanna as her style icon. “Rihanna is my mother,” Reid declares, jokingly adding, “No shade to my real mother, but Rihanna is my mother. My fashion god.”

Though you’re bound to see more of Reid throughout fashion month, she has plenty on her plate these days. “I just filmed a movie directed by Roxy Sorkin — it’s her directorial debut — called Hot Year, so we’re really excited about that,” she shares. The Gen Z actor is also gearing up to film Get Lite, which she’ll both produce and star in alongside Teyana Taylor. Safe to say, Reid won’t be leaving your screen anytime soon.