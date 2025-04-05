Fact: Menswear is having a big moment. With A-list women like Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid championing the category, it feels like it shouldn’t even be delegated to a specific gender anymore. And it’s not just celebs that are embracing traditionally masculine styles. I for one, have been dipping my toe in as well, particularly with my denim collection, which is getting a nice revamp for spring thanks to my new obsession with men’s jeans.

It all started with a recent trip to the H&M showroom in LA. As I perused the brand’s new collections for the seasons ahead, I found myself drawn to the men’s curation, which included the coolest pair of ultra-baggy, patterned jeans. I immediately ordered a pair that was as close to my women’s size equivalent (I’m a size 4 in bottoms typically, so I opted for a men’s 28 waist and 30 inseam). Upon delivery, I immediately tried them on, crossing my fingers for a decent fit outcome. Success! While the waist was definitely loose, the roominess worked in my favor in that it sat nicely on my hips and would stay put with the help of a belt (and even a quick trip to my tailor, if I felt so inclined). The length was ideal too, grazing the floor when worn with a heel.

To be clear, I own many pairs of jeans. However, my complaint with women-centric silhouettes is that they are often too narrow or tight in the hips and thighs (even with roomier fits), and I always seem to have an issue with the rise and where they land on my petite, short-torso-ed frame. Men’s jeans, for me, allow for a bit more movement and room around the waist. The legs are also often cut wider, making for an ultra-comfy experience.

@hm I also love how versatile and chic the styles are. Over the past few weeks, since acquiring my first pair, I’ve worn my jeans with heels, boots, blazers, bodysuits, cropped tees. You name the combo, and they work with my new favorite pants. Suffice to say, these humble H&M jeans were sort of a gateway drug to a whole new world of denim. Now that I’m officially on the men’s jeans track, I’ve compiled quite the wishlist of options to try in the upcoming months. Ahead, see the pairs that are catching my eye — and my wallet.

H&M Super Baggy Jeans $55 See On H&M The pair that started it all. This super baggy style from H&M marked my first foray into the men’s denim world, and I’ve never looked back. The fit was pretty close to perfect — the baggy waist hung nice and low on my hips and stayed secure with a good belt and the leg hem skims the ground just so when I wear them with a two-inch heel.

Agolde Slater Trouser $278 See On Agolde Rumor has it that Hailey Bieber wore husband Justin’s Agolde jeans all through her pregnancy. I am not expecting, but I’ll be following suit with this pleated pair, as it lends a more tailored look.

Levi's 527 Slim Bootcut Men's Jeans $49 See On Levi's You can’t go wrong with Levi’s, especially when it comes to a classic bootcut. I love the light, casual wash of this laid-back pair. It’ll go great with a tee and platform flip-flops once the weather finally warms up.

Scotch & Soda Ralston Regular Slim Jeans $138 See On Scotch & Soda I’ve been a fan of Scotch & Soda’s men’s trousers for years, and now I can add the label’s denim to the list. I love a cuff on a pair of jeans — the look is so versatile and can be style with loafers, heels, and even ballet flats.

Rick Owens DRKSHDW Indigo Hollywood Bolan Banana Jeans $1,615 See On Ssense Bring on the super flare! This two-toned style from Rick Owens brings on the drama, making it perfect for a carefree night out with the girls.

Isabel Marant Orange Jameson Jeans $440 See On Ssense I’m slightly obsessed with the dreamsicle orange shade of these baggy jeans from Isabel Marant. They feel so cool and unexpected.

Eckhaus Latta Wide Leg Jean $458 See On Garmentory This tiled wide-leg style from Eckhaus Latta is such a statement on its own. You don’t need much else to make the outfit pop. In fact, I would keep an complementary separates and accessories super minimal.

Simone Rocha Men's Embellished Straight-Leg Workwear Jeans $785 See On Neiman Marcus Simone Rocha has officially jumped on the western craze sweeping the fashion world, and this stitched-out “workwear” style is living proof.

Zara Straight Fit Jeans $50 See On Zara After years of being a strictly blue-jean girly, black denim is finally starting to win me over, especially when it looks like this roomy straight-leg style that plays well with belts.