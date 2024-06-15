When I’m not lurking TikTok and Reddit to keep up with the latest skin care trends (a requirement of being a beauty editor), I have about a dozen tabs open in Google Chrome of various vintage clothing sites I peruse on a regular basis. As someone who has looked to ‘60s and ‘70s fashion icons Jane Birkin and Françoise Hardy for style inspiration since I was in high school, I like to incorporate retro pieces from these decades into my outfits. This summer, I’m all about vintage white tops. Easy, breezy, and feminine without being too fussy, these shirts virtually go with everything, from a pair of Levis 501s to maxi skirts.

And I’m not alone in my obsession. Kaia Gerber, a current style star, was recently seen wearing a button-down, white lace Dôen top that’s nearly identical to one I was debating buying on eBay. This shirt style also looks incredibly cool when worn with contrasting sporty track pants or gym shorts, a trend that’s all over my Instagram feed.

But while vintage white tops are extremely versatile, they’re not exactly easy to find. It takes time and dedication to find one that’s the right silhouette and fabric. (I’ve suffered firsthand from itchy, unbreathable thrifting scores.) Luckily, brands are on the same wavelength and have come out with a number of vintaged-inspired shirts that offer all of the retro elements with a modern fit.

To spare you from going down a late night eBay rabbit hole, I’ve compiled a list of the vintage-inspired white tops I have my eye on. Trust, it’ll be hard to pick just one to add to your cart.