While sequins certainly aren’t new by any means (s/o to the roaring ‘20s), they’ve been shining brighter and brighter over the past few seasons. Take the Spring/Summer 2023 runways, where heavy hitters like Valentino and Alaïa leaned into full-on gleaming looks. Meanwhile, light-reflecting styles have made their way into daytime territory, as exhibited by 2022’s daytime disco trend. But one thing is, quite literally, clear this February: sequins may be taking a backseat; instead, designers at London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 are offering a fresh take on the perennial, century-old detail by way of megawatt crystal embellishments.

How does one pull off this high-octane trend IRL? Fortunately, the London catwalks are proving ultra-shiny embellishments needn’t be reserved for your annual swanky soirée or black-tie wedding. Much like last year's trending daytime disco ball-inspired looks, it's simpler than ever to work radiating crystals into your 9-to-5 uniform and off-duty weekend outfits. (Rise and shine, baby!) For instance, look to David Koma, who adorned everything from crisp white button-downs to slouchy trousers with high-shine details. Then there was Simone Rocha, who gave everyday socks and edgy leather jackets an ultra-glam feel thanks to gleaming crystals. Of course, though, that’s not to say sparkly embellishments aren’t still an evening mainstay, as exhibited by the dazzling dresses at Erdem and Richard Quinn.

Below, take a closer look at the glitzy crystal embellishments making their way down the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 runways. And in the wise words of Rihanna, shine bright like a diamond next fall.

David Koma

There was no shortage of crystals on the runway (err, red carpet) at David Koma. However, the designer showcased a rather subtle take on the sparkly style by enlivening wardrobe staples, such as blazers, blouses, and mini skirts, with small-but-impactful circular floral details. Indeed, the looks felt equally appropriate to wear for work and play.

Richard Quinn

Walking down the aisle in the near future? Take sartorial cues from Richard Quinn, who dedicated nearly half of his latest collection to bridal looks. To no one’s surprise, these weren’t your average, wedding-day numbers. Case in point: Jumpsuits got the high-style treatment by way of floral embellishments, while long-sleeve gowns were sprinkled with a bevy of crystals (and outlandish feathers).

Simone Rocha

At Simone Rocha, a label loved for its hallmark rhinestone and bow details, eye-catching embellishments were aplenty. The namesake designer’s ethereal collection featured playful, twinkling crystals on fall staples like cool leather toppers, voluminous dresses, of-the-moment sheer blouses, and casual stockings. One easy way to test-drive the emerging trend? Try teaming the label’s dazzling socks and your favorite everyday kicks for a fun juxtaposition.

Erdem

Last but certainly not least, Erdem embellished evening dresses with lustrous crystals. Feast your eyes on its sophisticated sheer maxis and punchy purple midi, which offered a super-glam take on party dressing. In other words? Consider the search for the perfect special occasion look over.