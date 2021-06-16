The New Tenniscore Sneakers To Wear With Your Summer Dresses

Designer Sarah Staudinger heard your pleads for another athleisure drop and delivered just in time for #SportyGirlSummer. The co-founder of STAUD once again teamed up with footwear brand New Balance for a sport-themed collection, and it already has fashion girls excited. Previous New Balance x STAUD collabs brought you color-clashing raincoats and dad sneakers that were actually cute, and this season’s drop looks to be just as playful and on trend. New Balance and STAUD’s Summer 2021 collection is rife with warm weather colors (think sea foam and baby pink — the color of strawberry ice cream) along with a tenniscore design influence.

For the fresh drop, which officially launches on June 24, you’ll find a mixture of sneakers, clothing, and accessories (including STAUD’s iconic Tommy baguette bag re-imagined as a beaded, neon tennis ball). The collection pulls inspo from athletic, on-court fashion with pieces like a corset-cinched tennis dress, movement-friendly skorts, and a coordinating satin boxer short and jacket set. And just like the duo’s prior collabs, this new collection offers original takes on New Balance classics, like the New Balance 327 sneaker in blue and the 57/40 shoe in a green and yellow color scheme — both of which come in unisex sizing. Ready-to-wear pieces will start at $60 and range up to $160. As for the accessories, those will be $295, and the sneakers will be $150.

“For the summer collection, we reimagined some of my favorite outdoor sports to reflect the STAUD DNA. Traditional elements from tennis, running, and boxing are updated in sun-bleached pastels with feminine details and fabrics that include satin, mesh, and corseting,” said Staudinger in a press statement. “All of the pieces work together to create a collection versatile enough to take you from boxing to brunch or anywhere in between.”

Since fashion pros are already speculating that tennis fashion is set to be the style to sport this summer, the new New Balance x STAUD drop makes for a streamlined way to help you participate in this leading athleisure trend. And best of all, you don’t even have to pick up a racquet to capture the tennis-inspired style! Pieces like the white tennis skort with rainbow piping and the citrus-colored 57/40 sneaker effortlessly tap into the courtside aesthetic, which means nailing the tenniscore look has never been easier.

The collab doesn’t go live for a few more days, but once it does launch on June 24, click over to staud.clothing, newbalance.com, or return to this article to shop.