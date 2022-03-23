Bella Hadid’s Basic Top Is Actually Fall 2022's Biggest Runway Trend

Bella Hadid is always on top of the current trends. For all you know, she is jotting down her sartorial favorites from the latest designer collections while she struts down the catwalk. The Fall/Winter 2022 runway circuit recently come to a close — and the savvy tastemaker is already incorporating next season’s emerging trends into her street style looks. Her most recent favorite? A basic white tank, which Hadid wore to grab dinner with her mom Yolanda Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman in downtown New York City. As evidenced by her latest appearance, she likes the ease and simplicity of the familiar, goes-with-everything wardrobe staple.

Hadid was spotted outside BONDST, a swanky Japanese restaurant in SoHo. Her OOTD included a white ribbed tank top, which she wore underneath a striped shrunken cardigan from Heaven by Marc Jacobs. (Olivia Rodrigo wore the same shrug with a white cropped tank and a camo miniskirt back in January 2022.) For bottoms, the model opted for a pair of green cargo pants with a denim belt, plus a pair of brown rubber boots. She completed the look with a pair of tiny sunglasses and a small shoulder bag in a vibrant orange hue.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

As of late, the model repeatedly shows off her penchant for the white tank. A few weeks prior, she wore a similar (if not identical) white singlet underneath an off-the-shoulder corset top from Maison Margiela. According to the Fall/Winter 2022 Fashion Month runways, white tanks of all variety will make a triumphant comeback into mainstream fashion. For instance, they dominated the runways of industry heavy hitters like Prada, Bottega Veneta, Chloé, Loewe, and Jacquemus.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

The label behind Hadid’s white tank is unknown, but there are plenty of equally en vogue options available for you to shop ASAP below. Keep scrolling for a medley of TZR-approved white tanks, ranging from the affordable to the luxe, ahead.

