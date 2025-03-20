Dresses are a year-round wardrobe staple. But in the winter, they don’t always get the attention they deserve when layers — heavy coats, thick tights, etc. — are required. Once warm weather rears its head, though, that’s luckily no longer the case. And this season, it would be a shame not to put your frocks front and center, as the spring 2025 dress trends deserve all the spotlight.

One overarching theme in the spring dress scene? Boho chic looks. Blame it on Chemena Kamali’s past two free-spirited collections for Chloé, but fashion insiders simply can’t get enough of the early aughts-loved aesthetic’s recent comeback. “Our bohemian-inspired, feminine dresses are doing really well across print and solid,” explains RIXO’s co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey. “The Carnation [style] in cream with embroidery is a perfect example; our stores can’t keep it in stock!” A fan of all manner of flowy, ruffled numbers, Daisy Edgar-Jones is essentially the poster child for the vibe these days.

If the eclectic look isn’t for you, there are plenty of other silhouettes to slip into this spring. For those who aren’t afraid to make a statement, Merlette’s founder, Marina Cortbawi, has some good news: “ It's clear that bold and dramatic styles are really capturing our customers' imaginations,” she tells TZR. She adds that green, for instance, is a color you’ll see no shortage of in the coming months — Brat girl spring, anyone?

Without further ado, check out (and shop!) the best spring 2025 dress trends ahead.

Green Queen

Designers have spoken: Green continues to be a standout shade for 2025, especially in the dress department. “We especially have seen popularity with a soft khaki shade that is both neutral and fresh for this season,” notes Cortbawi. But if a number rendered in a brighter shade, like emerald or lime green, better suits your style, go that route instead.

Artisanal Accents

“It’s beautiful to see more handicraft, with artisanal touches like fringing, hand-knitted stitching, and crochet for Spring/Summer 2025,” explains Sandra Sándor, the founder and creative director of Nanushka. “The tactility of craftsmanship brings an element of human touch.” Celebrating the brand’s 20th anniversary this year, Sándor brought her impeccable design skills to the collection, introducing intricate, artisanal dresses.

Standout Scarves

No, it’s not just your imagination — dresses with coordinating (or clashing) skinny scarves are everywhere right now, and Rix and McCloskey have noticed the trend resonate with the label’s clientele. “Our Hayley dress is a gorgeous bias-cut shape, which comes in our Abstract Tulip bold print and with a detachable polka-dot scarf that our customers can wear in multiple ways.” Finish with a dangly earring, and your look is complete.

Boho Babe

It seems an early 2000s Sienna Miller was on everyone’s moodboard this season, as boho chic frocks are leading the pack. Jeanette Madsen and Thora Valdimars, the founders of ROTATE, report that the aesthetic is here to stay for a while. “It’s the earthy tones, flowing fabrics, and relaxed shapes that have that [effortless] femininity that we love,” they tell TZR. From floral gowns to gauzy sheer minidresses, there are plenty of easy, breezy silhouettes worth adding to your rotation.

Strong Shoulders

Never underestimate the power of a strong shoulder. A major trend in the ‘80s, the structured look has reemerged in 2025 (along with many other menswear-inspired details). “The silhouette exudes confidence and elegance,” explains Madsen and Valdimars. Opt for one of the brand’s styles for a modern take on the look, or rummage through the racks of a thrift shop should you prefer a vintage dress with shoulder pads.