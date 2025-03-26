Any fashion person can attest to the many merits of a good handbag. Rendered in, say, a luxe material or fun print, a tote can kick up your outfit tenfold. Essentially, it has the power to make or break your whole look. But above all, you trust it with some of your most prized (and hard-to-replace) possessions. All this to say? A carryall should strike a balance between stylish and functional. Fortunately, the new spring 2025 styles tick off both boxes.

This season, designers honed in on small but mighty details. For Loewe, that meant incorporating a leather luggage tag with a secret pocket — a must for avid travelers — in the new version of its fan-favorite Puzzle bag. Additionally, celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Nanushka debuted its SANDI Lock style, which, as the name implies, boasts a luxe lock in brushed gold. Some brands, such as Ralph Lauren, got extra creative with their silhouettes. The eponymous designer looked to his collection of cars for inspo, coming up with a bag inspired by a vintage automobile (more deets below).

Ahead, scroll through a curated edit of the best new handbags for spring 2025. We’ll update this post with more chic silhouettes as the season goes on.

Ulla Johnson

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Those who are partial to woven totes will be drawn to Ulla Johnson’s new Charlotte bag, which was unveiled on its Spring/Summer 2025 runway in September. Handmade from calfskin leather and inspired by traditional basket weaving, the carryall comes in four colorways — rich brown, black, ivory, and snakeskin— and two sizes, a tote and a mini. The suede interior lends even more sophistication to the tote.

Loewe

This season, Loewe introduced a new member of the sought-after Puzzle collection — enter the Featherlight Puzzle. Instantly recognized by its geometric silhouette, this updated iteration is the lightest and softest style yet. Meanwhile, the new design has slimmer hardware, as well as a leather luggage tag with a secret pocket.

Nanushka

In its spring 2025 collection, Nanushka debuted the SANDI bag, a new style inspired and named after the label’s founder and creative director, Sandra Sándor. Nanushka’s latest accent is available in two iterations — the SANDI Symbol and SANDI Lock. Though they boast the same shape, the former includes the label’s Kopjafa symbols, while the latter is decorated with a gold Origami lock.

“Showcasing this hero bag in the city that has inspired me so deeply, felt like a true homecoming —both grounding and nostalgic, especially as we celebrate Nanushka’s 20th anniversary,” Sándor said in a press release, referring to the brand’s show at NYFW in September. “Every detail of the SANDI bag reflects the heart of our design ethos, and marks an exciting new chapter for our accessories line.”

Ralph Lauren

For Ralph Lauren’s latest handbag collection — aptly titled The Ralph — the namesake designer sourced design inspiration from his personal car collection. Coming in brown leather and alligator, one standout tote in the new line boasts a hand-carved burl wood and metal handle, made to mimic a vintage automobile’s steering wheel.

Lacoste

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

A pleated miniskirt bag? You probably didn’t know you ever needed one until Lacoste made the unexpected look a thing. For spring, the heritage label introduced The Lenglen, named after tennis champion Suzanne Lenglen. The flirty silhouette comes in two sizes, as well as colors including rich brown, cherry red, emerald green, white, and black. Style it with a coordinating skirt if you’re feeling playful.

Cuyana

Courtesy Of Cuyana

On March 11, Cuyana dropped its Paloma Tote, the newest addition to the Paloma Collection. With a long strap and top handle, this new oversized everyday style riffs on the label’s Paloma bag, which sold out twice thanks to none other than Meghan Markle, who is a fan of the piece. Consider adding this roomy style to your work wardrobe.

AMI

Oozing elegance, AMI’s new Carrousel bag is crafted from smooth leather and features an engraved “ami alexandre mattiussi” logo. Thanks to its adjustable strap, the silhouette is especially versatile. Fun fact: The carryall’s moniker comes from the iconic merry-go-round in the Paris’ neighborhood Montmartre.

Fabrique

Courtesy Of Fabrique

Online concept store Fabrique made its first foray into handbags, launching two debut styles for spring. Created in collaboration with Valeria Massia, a veteran designer who has held positions at fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Prada, and Jil Sander, the line includes The Brera (a top-handle tote) and Duomo (a slouchy shoulder bag).

Minor History

Featured in Minor History’s “Carefree Abandon” collection, The Frame bag is a fresh take on your average shoulder style, thanks in no small part to the rectangular, curvy shape and thick straps. The shade range is quite enticing, too — pick from black, brown, lime green, or pearl.