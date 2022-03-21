When the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton premiered, the series’s engrossing, romantic plot lines weren’t the only thing that captured the attention of its millions of viewers worldwide: The show’s ornate costuming helped kickoff the popular trend of regency-era dresses and fashion.

Similar to how Euphoria is known for its signature glitter and psychedelic ‘fits, Bridgerton’s romantic, sophisticated attire is almost like a main character as worth following as Daphne and Anthony. Seemingly taking note, influencers and designers alike have since taken the puff sleeves, empire waistlines, and gauzy fabrics seen on the show to both the streets and the runway. For instance, Rodarte’s Spring 2020 collection featured whimsical, regal gowns, while Erdem’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection would’ve looked right at home on the Netflix historical drama.

With that said, dearest reader, there’s no better time to embrace the Regencycore trend than now, as Bridgerton season two is about to premiere. To help prepare for this event of the season, I’ve gathered a stunning selection of regency-era dresses fit for royalty — or the chicest influencer on your Instagram feed.

Keep on reading to find mini, midi, and maxi dresses that will have you feeling and looking regal, royal, and like you’ve just stepped off of the set of this hit series.

TZR Shop is The Zoe Report’s shoppable guide to editor-approved buys in fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Bellevue The Label The Jane Dress - Light Coral Rose $245 View product Embrace romantic, whimsical styling with this maxi dress from Los Angeles-born brand Bellevue The Label. Crafted from a classic rose fabric and featuring an easy fit, it’s perfect for an afternoon cup of tea or a picnic in Central Park. Finish off the look with sheer tights and a pair of neutral-hued flats or chunky heels.

Sleeper Sleeper $275 View product When it’s time to kick back in bed and turn on season two of Bridgerton, toss on this nap dress — another breakout trend that the series helped catapult. Made from 100 percent navy linen, it’s soft and cozy, and practically made for binge watching.

Onīrik Beatrice Maxi Dress with Sweetheart Neckline / Ruby Red + Alabaster Cotton Toile $278 View product With a gathered maxi skirt, puff sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline, this ravishing ruby dress has plenty going for it. But I’d be amiss to not mention that it also has pockets. Made from 100 percent cotton milled in Portugal, this dress’s toile fabric is aligned with the style of the series.

En Saison Julie Boho Midi Dress $156 View product For a more casual day look, choose this midi dress that stops right at the ankles. The square neckline is reminiscent of the regency era, and the frock can be worn with your favorite pair of combat boots for a modern-meets-historical vibe.

Rachel Pally Linen Mae Dress $268 View product An oversized silhouette that moves with you is always good to have in your closet. With a square neckline and a ruffled hem, this light blue dress is one you’re guaranteed to constantly reach for whether you’re running errands or meeting friends (or potential suitors) for brunch. Accessorize it with a pair of statement earrings or bracelets to add personality and a pop of color.

Emory Park Hope Puff Sleeve Mini Dress $70 View product Channel your inner Daphne Bridgerton with this light blue mini dress, complete with puffy cap sleeves. Ideal for summertime frolicking (or in the garden hedges, or just around your city), this dress can be paired with some flat sandals and a raffia bag for a look subtly inspired by the show, but perfectly suited for the modern summer season.

Agua by Agua Bendita Palmera Midi Dress in Day $620 View product Make a statement when you walk into any room (ballroom or not) with this midi-length floral dress. Made of 100 percent cotton, it features a fit-and-flair silhouette, puff sleeves, and a sweetheart neckline. Pair it with some wedges for a sweet daytime look.

Badgley Mischka Ruffle-Sleeve Midi Dress $530 View product This frock’s slim V-neckline provides room to show a sliver of skin while still preserving modesty (a key component of regency-era fashion). With a midi length, A-line silhouette, and ruffled short sleeves, it’s totally timeless and suited for semi-formal events.

Xirena Aurie Dress in Blush $258 View product The balloon-silhouetted sleeves of this mini dress are a trendy-yet-subtle reference to Regencycore fashion. With pretty, pale pink cotton, details include a fit-and-flare silhouette, button front, and drawstring waistline.

TZR Shop brings you the editor-approved buys we can’t get enough of and think you’ll adore, too. Best of all, you can shop all of the products above directly on this page without visiting multiple retailers. Simply click on an item to learn more, choose your size or favorite color (if applicable), and then hit “add to cart.” When you’re done, you can click over to your cart in the top right corner of your screen to purchase all your stellar selects at once. How easy is that?

Questions about shipping, returns, or your order in general? Click here for more information.

Explore more of TZR Shop (and our fashion, beauty, and lifestyle must-haves) here.