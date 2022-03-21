When the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton premiered, the series’s engrossing, romantic plot lines weren’t the only thing that captured the attention of its millions of viewers worldwide: The show’s ornate costuming helped kickoff the popular trend of regency-era dresses and fashion.
Similar to howEuphoriais known for its signature glitter and psychedelic ‘fits, Bridgerton’sromantic, sophisticated attire is almost like a main character as worth following as Daphne and Anthony. Seemingly taking note, influencers and designers alike have since taken the puff sleeves, empire waistlines, and gauzy fabrics seen on the show to both the streets and the runway. For instance, Rodarte’s Spring 2020 collection featured whimsical, regal gowns, while Erdem’s Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection would’ve looked right at home on the Netflix historical drama.
With that said, dearest reader, there’s no better time to embrace the Regencycore trend than now, as Bridgerton season two is about to premiere. To help prepare for this event of the season, I’ve gathered a stunning selection of regency-era dresses fit for royalty — or the chicest influencer on your Instagram feed.
Keep on reading to find mini, midi, and maxi dresses that will have you feeling and looking regal, royal, and like you’ve just stepped off of the set of this hit series.
