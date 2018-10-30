Whether you're having your entire family over for holiday dinner or just using the extra vacation days to catch up on Netflix, there's one thread that combines everyone during the holiday season: the need to be warm and comfy. One way to keep warm while lounging around the house during the festive time of the year is by means of a luxurious, soft cashmere robe. The winter-appropriate item makes for a perfect gift, so treat your loved ones — or yourself — to one of the ultra comfortable, splurge-worthy styles, ahead.

Today, a vast majority of fashion and homeware brands offer plenty of stylish, high-quality loungewear items, which isn’t surprising considering how a large chunk of the world’s population is still leading that WFH lifestyle. Some, like Mandkhai’s cashmere robe coat, will seamlessly transition you from home to the street. If you’re looking for a piece to wear around the house that’s not as prone to pilling and wrinkling, though, a recycled cashmere waffle-weaved option from Naadam is your best bet in the category. Other brands, like the London-based CHINTI & PARKER, offer classic bathrobe-style cuts adorned with playful stars. Devoted fashion aficionados will love The Elder Statesman’s eye-catching statement robes that will make even the coziest sofa look feel runway-worthy. For thoughtful gift givers, here’s a pro tip: Take advantage of NAKEDCASHMERE’s custom monogram service, guaranteed to add a personal touch.

Since it's about time to make a holiday wishlist, keep scrolling to browse and bookmark 14 of the most luxurious cashmere robes. After all, it's impossible to not want to spend cold winter nights snuggled up in one of the softest fabrics out there.

