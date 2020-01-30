If Katie Holmes mastered off-duty cashmere (and she did), then Hailey Baldwin's suit look just nailed a more professional take on the iconic look. On Jan. 28, the newlywed took to the streets of LA with stylist Maeve Reilly in a taupe bralette-pant duo — one-half of which sold out less than 24 hours after she appeared in them. Both pieces were designed by Mandkhai, a Mongolian cashmere brand who, if you haven't scoped out before, you should definitely have on your list.

Free of Holmes' whirlwind Khaite look from last summer, Baldwin opted for a more structured silhouette. The bralette she donned had clean lines and a square neck, adding a boost of professionalism needed for a busy weekday of errands. Her wear-anywhere trousers look too cozy not to slip into, no matter what's on the agenda. Leaving her tummy exposed guaranteed a high-impact look — one that allows her to look appropriate for meetings, while still serving up a ton of flavor.

The model finished the look with Bottega Veneta's sandy-gray suit jacket — a garment that falls under the brand's recent focus on ready-to-wear, having dominated the accessories market for decades. Just take Baldwin's square-toe leather sandals, architected by the same brand. The singular hue of the whole look ties everything together in a neat bow, allowing her cherry-red lip to speak for itself.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The cashmere brand's story is as sweet as its textiles: lead by female designer Mandkhai Jargalsaikhan, the label aims to educate consumers on how to shop for quality cashmere that's also kind to the planet. With full agency over its supply chain, Mandkhai is truly what's considered "goat to garment." They start by enlisting only free-roaming goats to create their fibers. Then, the production process takes place within the brand's own factory, ensuring full transparency and use of best practices at every stage. The result? A well-intentioned product that's super luxurious.

If you're looking to splurge on the set immediately, you may have to take pause. The stirrup pant is sold out in entirety on the site, but fingers are crossed for a restock soon. Excitingly enough, the bralette is back in stock and available for the taking. Continue below to shop to the whole look — Bottega Veneta jacket and shoes included.