Veronica Beard’s First Homeware Collection Is An Ode To Summer Entertaining

Fashion label Veronica Beard has long been known for its impeccably designed jackets. Over the years, though, the brand has expanded far beyond its signature category and turned into a full-fledged lifestyle brand. In 2021, it’s seeking to continue that momentum — this time, with an expansion into the home space. That’s right: As of this summer, Veronica Beard is launching homewares for the first time ever. And unsurprisingly, it’s with a big focus on entertaining.

It’s a direction that makes perfect sense, not only because it’s a time in which people are more excited to throw parties than possibly ever before. In fact, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard consider entertaining a longtime passion; thus, this limited-edition capsule of table linens and accessories, inspired by the joie de vivre of summer life, was born.

“Like everyone else we’ve been obsessed with our homes and tabletop for the last 18 months,” said Swanson Beard in a press release. “Our Boho Vine table linen collection is the perfect starting place for all your summer entertaining. Just add beautiful colored dinner and drinkware, garden florals, and candlelight.”

As you’d expect, with this collection the brand focused on making a few things, and making them well. The Boho Vine line only includes four products: a set of four placemats for $150, a set of four napkins for $100, tablecloths for $275 apiece, and a beach blanket for $295. Its selection of colorways is also limited — there are two for each product, including geometric floral prints in sage green and chambray blue.

Courtesy of Veronica Beard

“Your home is an extension of who you are,” Miele Beard said in a statement on the new launch. “It should reflect your personality as much as your clothes — and we want to inspire you to dress your table as much as we want to inspire you to dress yourself!”

Veronica Beard’s new collection of tabletop pieces is available for pre-sale starting July 14 on the brand’s site; it will be fully shoppable in-store and online on Aug. 4. Start stocking up for your end-of-summer parties ASAP — this limited capsule surely won’t be available for long.