I’m always down to experiment with buzzy clothing trends, regardless of their practicality. A sheer mesh top? Into it. Hot pants? I took my first pair for a spin this summer. But when it comes to shoes, I tend to lean towards functional, feel-good silhouettes. As such, the emerging slingback trend is right up my alley. Equal parts chic and comfortable, the style boasts a strap that wraps around the ankle, ensuring your foot is secure and won’t slip out of the shoe — something I can get behind.

Though the silhouette can be sported in the form of a skinny stiletto, I’m more of a kitten heel type of gal. Vince’s of-the-moment mesh pumps, for instance, offer just the right amount of height for my liking. My preferred footwear style, however, is a flat. Though I’m only 5’2”, I’ll always be the person in the group photos donning the silhouette. Right now, I’m partial to pointy-toe looks, a style that populated the Fall/Winter 2024 runways. I’m especially drawn to Proenza Schouler’s luxe lizard-embossed version, which will have me getting dressed feet first this upcoming season.

Ahead, check out the 10 slingback silhouettes I have my eye on for fall.

Vince Mesh Leather Kitten Slingback Pumps $330 See On Neiman Marcus This is a great entry point into the mesh shoe trend, as it doesn’t completely expose your toes (thanks to the darker shade at the tip).

Zou Xou Cata Buckle Flat $295 See On Zou Xou Though subtle, small buckles lend some edge to an otherwise sleek flat. The pinot color also feels right at home with chilly weather.

Anine Bing Elena Slingback Flats $450 See On Anine Bing See? The pointy-toe look is all the rage this fall. I’d wear these with a colorful socks for extra oomph.

Tory Burch Pierced Slingback $358 See On Tory Burch I’d be tempted to display these on my mantel — because how gorgeous are they? Answer: Incredibly. They also hit on many popular styles, including the butter yellow shade and metal hardware details.

Aeyde Romy Leather Slingback Pumps $425 See On Aeyde Thanks to the chunky heel, these Aeyde pumps provide a little lift without the pain that often comes from a stiletto. Plus, I’m a sucker for animal print, especially snakeskin.

Khaite Colin Slingback Flat $980 See On Khaite From the cool crinkled texture to the teeny-tiny heel, these have all the makings of a special occasion shoe.

Jacqumeus Les Slingbacks Duelo Basses $810 See On Jacqumeus I love the idea of teaming slouchy jeans with sleek denim heels, such as this fun iteration from Jacqumeus.

COS Pointed Mesh Slingback Heels $190 See On COS This heel is about as high as I’ll go, TBH. I wouldn’t wear these out and about on a Friday night, but they’d be an excellent choice for a sit-down work dinner.

Proenza Schouler Spike Snake-Embossed Leather Slingback Flats $625 See On Saks Fifth Avenue Above, the aforementioned lizard-embossed slingbacks. The texture is sure to add dimension to every autumn ‘fit.