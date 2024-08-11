Naked dressing isn’t a novel concept by any means. A little fashion history for you: The look traces back to the ‘20s when see-through styles popped up on the burlesque scene. Ever since, the trend has notoriously been considered sultry and revealing, thanks to iconic barely-there numbers donned by the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Cher, and Rihanna. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t steer a skin-baring outfit in a sophisticated direction. In fact, elevating a sheer top, for instance, is much easier than it sounds.

First and foremost, you have a handful of different see-through tops to consider. For a feminine approach to the trend, turn your attention to a ruffled long-sleeve blouse. Or, for the last leg of summer, beat the heat in an itty-bitty sheer tank. Once you’ve selected your blouse, choose a bottom — for example, baggy cargo pants balance out a dainty sheer top, which influencer Ana Saber proves below. Meanwhile, if you’re still a bit intimidated by the look, go for a matching mesh top and midi set — it’s sure to yield a chic, put-together finish. And on the accessories front? Luxe materials, like a leather bag or suede booties (come fall), will add dimension to the ensemble.

Without further ado, discover five influencer-approved outfit ideas for elevating your sheer tops.

Tight Tee + Straight-Leg Jeans

Running out of outfit formulas to turn to on toasty summer days? Here’s one: Layer your form-fitting sheer top over a soft black bralette, and then complete the look with relaxed gray jeans. Slip into thong sandals, and you’re all set for a low-key dinner reservation.

Long-Sleeve Top + Matching Skirt

Rather than jumping head first into naked dressing with, say, a super-sheer tank, start slow by opting for a printed matching set. Here, this long-sleeve top and midi skirt duo is a luxe take on the trend. Plus, because of the bold pattern, the two-piece is a bit less see-through. Round out the ensemble with chic kitten heels and an equally sleek clutch.

Lace Tank + Cargo Pants

Yes, it’s possible to take your dainty lace tank top into fall territory. Simply follow influencer Ana Saber’s lead by pairing the piece with slouchy cargo pants — bonus points if they’re an autumn-approved olive green hue — and suede boots. Tie everything together in a bag the same color as your trousers and chunky belt. And if it’s chilly, an oversized black blazer will further spruce up the ensemble.

Long-Sleeve Top + Denim Shorts

Though a long-sleeve mesh top and denim shorts combo reads quite casual, a pair of leather loafers instantly gives the outfit a hint of polish. Up the ante with timeless square-shade frames and a cute mini tote.

Ruffled Blouse + Bloomers

Since a sheer ruffled blouse is already sophisticated on its own, consider opting for a playful bottom, such as a trending bloomer. The duo is intriguing together, but even more so when a chartreuse-colored ballet flat is added to the mix.