Denim Skirts Are Stylish Again — & These Iterations Are Proof
Though summer brings plenty of exciting aspects to your seasonal wardrobe, it also brings its fair share of tricky styles as well. Shorter hemlines and more casual pieces are all part of the season's fun but some items require a little more finesse than others. One summer staple that mandates special attention is the denim skirt — the nostalgic trend that's making a serious comeback during 2020.
The issue with denim skirts during its first go-around in the early aughts was three-fold: Often, they were uncomfortable, prone to riding up, and often too sandblasted for anyone over the age of 14 to wear. However, thanks to the mini silhouette's recent high-fashion resurgence, there's a ton of styles that check all the boxes: comfortable, stylish, and not a single inch of sandblasting to speak of.
If you're looking for a mainstay, both Levi's and Jordache should be your go-tos. The heritage brands both know how to do a classic denim piece justice. If you're looking for something less-than-basic altogether, there's a bevy of zesty details happening here, like Miaou's caged waist skirt or Alexander Wang's creative approach to deconstruction. Pair yours with a ribbed tank top and chunky jewelry now, and add an oversized, boxy blazer for when the weather starts to chill.
Ahead, 13 iterations of the timeless — yep, we said it — style.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
A quick glance at EB's full assortment will make it hard to choose just one style but this unique creation features removed pockets, an ultra high-rise with asymmetric seams and light distressing throughout.
Who said all jean skirts are the same? Cool girl-favorite Miaou out-did itself with this one, plus it's deceivingly comfy due to the paneled high-rise waist.
Deconstructed denim is perpetually on-point so trust that an Alexander Wang rendition will be a timeless option.
For a touch more coverage than a mini cut, Etica's midi skirt is just as playful with its dramatic distressing at its front. Team yours up with a flirty bra top beneath an open-knit cardigan.
Cross-over waistbands had a moment in jeans recently and now that the steamy weather is calling for more skin, the trend's still going strong.
Jordache has long been a leader in denim so this tailored cut will fit like a dream while its deep indigo wash is a classic pair-with-anything hue.
When it comes to a simple denim skirt, even the smallest details can elevate the look; Off-White's signature details like a washed rinse and embroidered text does just that.
The A-line cut and zig-zag seam add fashion-forward notes to this versatile Levi's skirt while still remaining subtle enough to dress up or down.
You may have taken notice that utility style garments are on the rise lately and Levi's off-white button front creation is a flawless skirt rendition of the theme.