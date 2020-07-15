Though summer brings plenty of exciting aspects to your seasonal wardrobe, it also brings its fair share of tricky styles as well. Shorter hemlines and more casual pieces are all part of the season's fun but some items require a little more finesse than others. One summer staple that mandates special attention is the denim skirt — the nostalgic trend that's making a serious comeback during 2020.

The issue with denim skirts during its first go-around in the early aughts was three-fold: Often, they were uncomfortable, prone to riding up, and often too sandblasted for anyone over the age of 14 to wear. However, thanks to the mini silhouette's recent high-fashion resurgence, there's a ton of styles that check all the boxes: comfortable, stylish, and not a single inch of sandblasting to speak of.

If you're looking for a mainstay, both Levi's and Jordache should be your go-tos. The heritage brands both know how to do a classic denim piece justice. If you're looking for something less-than-basic altogether, there's a bevy of zesty details happening here, like Miaou's caged waist skirt or Alexander Wang's creative approach to deconstruction. Pair yours with a ribbed tank top and chunky jewelry now, and add an oversized, boxy blazer for when the weather starts to chill.

Ahead, 13 iterations of the timeless — yep, we said it — style.

