2-Minute Outfit Tricks For Spring, Because Who Has Time For Complicated?

By Aemilia Madden and Jordan Goldberg
For some lucky shoppers, a new season means the opportunity to invest in an entirely new wardrobe. But, for others it’s all about finding creative ways to style what they already own. Likely, you sit somewhere squarely in the middle. You’re looking to pick out a few key pieces for the months ahead, but you are also ripe for a little inspiration to help you look at those same sweaters, skirts, and sneakers in a whole new way. Sometimes, it just takes a few simple outfit tips for spring to help you feel inspired to style your tried-and-trusted staples.

If the sentences above ring true, you’ll want to read on because below, you can find 27 of these simple styling hacks that you can apply to your ensembles starting tomorrow (or tonight if you’re especially eager). For work, break up your usual suiting and mix and match prints that you might not typically pair together. On the weekends, swap out your simple, sleek accessories for brighter picks that will instantly lift your mood. Often times, fashion can feel complicated and you’re left standing in front of a pile of clothes ready to just throw in the towel (or maybe T-shirt is a more fitting choice). But, no more! Read on for an easy refresh that just might shave minutes off your morning routine.

Stick To The Basics

You can never have too many white button-downs. Just simply grab one and style it with whatever bottoms you own to instantly make an elevated outfit come to life.

Pair Denim With Leather

A pair of straight-leg jeans and a trusted leather jacket are wardrobe necessities when the temps are a bit cooler in the beginning of spring. Wear them together for an edgy and laid-back look.

Try Cutouts

This year, cutouts have made a comeback. Ease into the trend by wearing a neutral-colored dress with minimal slits.

Make It Silky

A tank top, T-shirt, or jacket will feel more sophisticated when paired with a floor-length silk skirt.

Max Out On Prints

Styling clashing prints together can look surprisingly cool, just stick to a similar color palette to keep the look from becoming overwhelming.

Go For Matching Knits

If you want a quick and comfortable outfit, opt for a matching set.

Style Sneakers With A Bold Dress

Let your dress get the attention it deserves by styling it with a pair of laid-back chunky sneakers.

Break Out Your Best Whites

Wearing white head to toe is an easy look that feels purposeful without skewing stuffy.

Elevate A Casual Look With Loafers

For on-the-go moments, opt for a pair of loafers rather than sneakers or slides to elevate a daytime outfit.

Break Out Your Sleepwear

If you have yet to try pajama dressing, prepare to fall head over heels. It's comfortable and chic all at once.

Leave Your Bottoms At Home

Show off your legs by styling an oversized blazer as a dress. Complete the look with a pair of short-shorts and pumps.

Finish A Look With A Pair of Tights

Tights are an easy way to elevate a mini dress and add a bit of warmth.

Embrace Quirky Accessories

Though a bucket hat may not be office appropriate, consider a funky topper as a cool way to upgrade your weekend look.

Add A Pop Of a Color With A Shoe

Neutrals are a trend to try, but consider adding a small pop of color via a shoe for a bit of intrigue.

Carry A Straw Bag

A no-fuss way to make an ensemble feel instantly springy: add a straw bag.

Belt It Out

A maxi dress, jacket, or even shorts and T-shirt combo can feel totally different when you add a belt.

Try It Cropped

For those funny in between days, forgo your oversized sweater for something cropped.

Contrast High & Low

While over-the-knee boots may be usually reserved for styling with jeans, consider pairing them with a miniskirt or shorter dress.

Mix Your Suiting

Break up suiting by stying contrasting tops and bottoms.

Style Flats With Statement Socks

Revamp your footwear by wearing cool socks with your flats.

Add A Bold Bag

A fun beaded bag is an easy way to spruce up a look.

Swap A Heavy Coat For A PVC Style

As things start to warm up, leave your heavy wool coat at home for something lighter instead.

Try A Colorful Tee

A white tee is forever a wardrobe staple, but consider swapping for a colorful take instead.

Tackle Creative Layering

Are you ready to breathe new life into an LBD? If yes, style a bold top underneath.

Go Bold

Head to toe color can be intimidating, but stay in the same family of hues and it’s surprisingly easy to throw something together.

Test Out Something Sheer

A great way to ease into wearing see-through styles is by using them as a simple base layer.

Ditch Your Jacket

You can expect to see vests become a key wardrobe component this fall, so why not jump ahead and try one out now.