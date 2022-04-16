If there’s one part of my wardrobe I’m proud of, it’s my sneaker collection. My obsession started in college when I searched through the depths of the Internet for a pair of Nike Air Huaraches I saw one of my favorite influencers wearing (don’t worry, I found them!). Since then, I’ve fallen in love with the versatility of sneakers. Cute, colorful kicks will upgrade your hot girl walk look but can also be paired with a dress and blazer for a put-together brunch outfit.

In recent years, fashion brands have collaborated with sneaker companies to create limited edition versions of classic sneaker styles. Staud and New Balance have released four collaborative collections so far, with two different sneaker styles in their most recent drop, one of which being the iconic 574 sneakers. Designer Sarah Staudinger put a retro spin on the classic grey 574s by incorporating bold primary colors and including six sets of colorful shoe laces. Another notable collaboration that caught my eye recently is the partnership between Ganni and New Balance. The brands launched two exclusive colorways for the 2002R New Balances, both of which are already sold out apart from resale sites. I use sneaker collaborations as a way to fill my imaginary colorful sneaker quota, because, in my opinion, no sneaker collection is complete without a few colorful pairs.

Besides following the latest sneaker collaborations, I’ve spend a bulk of my time researching and shopping for neutral, staple sneakers. I’m a firm believer that neutral sneakers can be worn with almost every outfit. The styling options are endless and a staple sneaker will never go out of style, so my budget for these goes above my typical sneaker spending. Even if you’re not looking to invest in something over $100, there are so many high-quality affordable options. Reebok is making a comeback with their Club C 85 sneakers gaining recent popularity, costing $90. Additionally, Superga’s 2750 Cotu Classics come in at $65, and count Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber as fans.

Keep reading for the eight sneaker styles I’m loving this spring, including the pair that I wear almost every day.

