Hailey Bieber is well known as an early adopter of (or, some might argue, the catalyst for) each season’s biggest color trends. Just look to her “latté dressing” and “strawberry girl” eras, which respectively featured tonal brown clothing with carmel and nude-heavy beauty looks and vibrant red outfits alongside tinted blush-covered cheeks. Now as the cold weather begins to creep in, Bieber is opting for the rich Bordeaux hue that blanketed the Spring/Summer 2024 runways. Most notably, the star recently coordinated coat from The Attico and matching vintage Chanel handbag — both in burgundy — with a cozy black knit, a barely-there mini, and a sweet pair of Mary Janes.

The deep wine-inspired hue was also notably an anchor color for Sabato De Sarno’s inaugural collection for Gucci, as seen on sunglasses, the brand’s classic bag silhouettes, a slew of footwear, and sleek leather pieces during the show. It was also prominently featured on Victoria Beckham’s preppy footwear, Bottega Veneta’s signature woven bags, and Loewe’s recently debuted “the Squeeze” purse.

The opulent hue also conveniently makes the perfect accent for holiday looks as well as a playful supplement for your usual winter neutrals. Work it into your wardrobe now with TZR’s picks below.