At last night’s 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo was the belle of the ball. Not only did the singer leave with an armful of trophies, but she stole the show with her gorgeous glam look and figure-hugging Vivienne Westwood gown. According to her makeup artist, Lilly Keys, Olivia Rodrigo’s Grammys look was inspired by iconic supermodels of the ‘90s and “modern punk glam” — and what a combination that turned out to be.

“We looked for dusty rose stained lips, dramatic sharp liner, and glowing skin,” Keys shared in a press release. The artist also dropped the complete list of products that she used, all of which came from Glossier’s dewy, skin-focused lineup. She began by prepping Rodrigo’s skin with the Perfecting Skin Tint and Stretch Concealer before combining two shades of Glossier’s best-selling Cloud Paint liquid blush, Beam and Storm, and sweeping on the brand’s cream bronzer, Solar Paint.

“[I] blended onto the apples of the cheeks very lightly, using small circular motions with a fluffy brush, adding a tiny bit to the bridge of the nose for that sun-kissed, healthy glow,” Keys explained. “Following, I took a cream bronzer brush and applied Solar Paint, blending along the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose, and a tiny dusting on the chin to balance the face.”

For Rodrigo’s gorgeous glow, Keys used Futuredew, a unique oil-serum hybrid, on the high points of her face, then topped it off with a cream highlighter (Haloscope in the shade Quartz) on the tops of her cheekbones, the tip of her nose, and just above her cupid’s bow.

The Grammy-winner’s eye look featured a sharp winged liner along with soft purple shadow and a dash of glitter, which Keys created using one of Glossier’s eyeshadow trios. “For the lavender lid, I began with the matte shadow from the Monochromes palette in Mist, concentrating the color on the outer corners of the upper eyelid and blending outwards,” says the makeup artist. “I followed with the two shimmery shadows in the palette and blended in the center of the lid.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rodrigo’s cat-eye was courtesy of the Pro Tip liquid eyeliner — Keys used short strokes, curving slightly upward. She also applied liner to the inner corners for added drama before finishing off with Lash Slick mascara on both the upper and lower lashes. Of course, no makeup look would be complete without an eyebrow look to tie it all together. Here, keys used the iconic Boy Brow in the shade brown followed by the Brow Flick brow pen to fill in any gaps.

For a pouty lip look, Keys used Ultralip in Villa, a dusty rose shade, smudging the product in with her fingers to give an effortless, just-kissed look. The final step was a bit of Balm Dotcom in Cookie Butter, which not only gave a bit of extra shine but added a deliciously sweet scent.

Rodrigo’s shiny, cascading waves were the perfect complement to her edgy, ‘90s-inspired glam. Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins achieved the look using products from Tangle Teezer. “I detangled Olivia’s damp hair with Tangle Teezer’s The Ultimate Detangler brush, my go-to for gently detangling and reducing breakage, resulting in glossy, frizz-free hair,” Hawkins said in a press release. He continued: “Then, as Olivia was just about to leave for the carpet, I used my Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Styler to brush out her curls for shiny, gorgeous waves.”

Ahead, get the low down on the products that went into her ‘90s glam makeup and soft, effortless waves.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.