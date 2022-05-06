Kim Kardashian Wore Yet Another Controversial Look — And Fans Are Livid

Whether you loved or detested Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe dress at the 2022 Met Gala, one thing was certain: No one was indifferent to the throwback fashion moment. Fans had a lot to say about the look, especially when she revealed that she lost weight to fit into the historical piece. As a follow-up to that outfit, Kardashian wore another Marilyn Monroe dress in green and shared the photos on Instagram. Similar to her first Monroe ensemble, the Norman Norell design caused a stir, yet again, in Kardashian’s comment section.

In a carousel of snaps, shared by Kardashian on May 6, the mogul wore the exact green sequin gown that Monroe first wore to the 1962 Golden Globe Awards. The glimmering frock was loaned to Kardashian by Heritage Auctions — a Dallas-based auction house behind some of the world’s most notable auction sales. “I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned,” the star wrote on Instagram. “It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night.”

If that wasn’t enough, Kardashian also posed with the Golden Globe statuette that Monroe won (she received the Henrietta Award for World Film Favorite.) “Further into my research, I found out that the owner of the Golden Globe that she received that evening was none other than my friend @jeffleatham,” Kardashian continued. “I saw this all as a sign of the way that all of the stars aligned.”

Kardashian’s Green Dress:

Monroe In The Green Dress In 1962:

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It seems like Monroe was quite a fan of Norell’s work, as pictured above. In 1956, she even wore his design on her wedding day to Arthur Miller. (The sweet and sultry frock featured an empire waist, a ruched bust, and a calf-skimming hemline.) Although Norell’s name might not be familiar to many today, he was recognized as one of the most talented fashion designers at the time. (Fun fact: His couture techniques even earned him the moniker of ‘The American Balenciaga.’) To this day, many American designers like Ralph Lauren and Marc Jacobs still draw inspiration from Norell’s glamorous creations.

Despite the almost 3 million likes on her Instagram photo, Kardashian’s new post appeared to upset several fans who disagreed with the star’s self-comparison to Monroe. In addition, they were concerned that the dresses are decades-old historical pieces that could be damaged in the wear process. To see the Internet’s reactions for yourself, check out the comments under Kardashian’s Instagram post, or keep scrolling for the latest hot takes from Twitter. This might be Kardashian’s most controversial look yet.