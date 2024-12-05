In our Packed To Perfection series, TZR follows industry tastemakers to local haunts and far-flung destinations alike to see — and shop! — what they’re wearing while out and about in the world.

When you’re the co-founder and designer of an influencer-loved swimwear label, jet-setting around the world is just part of the job. At least that’s the case with Shea Marie, who, as you know, was one of the first fashion bloggers in the game (she introduced her site in 2009). To celebrate her successful resortwear brand SAME, the influencer recently hosted a brand trip at the iconic Casa Rosada Sayulita in Sayulita, Mexico, where she also shot imagery for her latest collection.

Why the lavish beachfront villa? “We always look for unique, special, and aesthetically pleasing locations that really stand out,” the entrepreneur tells TZR about the getaway. “I have been to Sayulita many times, and I love the small town feel, friendly surf culture, and amazing food.” When she came across this private abode, she immediately called to book it for the SAME trip.

When packing for the trip, Marie tossed all her favorite SAME looks into her suitcase. “[I packed] our tropical-inspired suits like the Island triangle top that has a hand-made tropical flower, which also pairs with our long mesh maxi dress in the same beautiful print,” the influencer explains. She points to the label’s custom crochet dresses as another beach necessity.

Marie doesn’t like to travel with expensive jewelry; still, she knows the importance of good accessories. “I packed a lot of statement earrings from Heaven Mayhem and gold and silver bracelets,” she notes. Meanwhile, her vacation sandal rotation is always a high-low mix. “If I could only fit two pairs in my bag, it’s the iconic Hermès Orans and classic black Havaianas — you just can’t go wrong and are covered for all situations.”

In turn, part of the vacation was a fashion moment for Marie. “We did a big girls’ dinner one night where we went all out,” she says. “I wore the new Long Sleeve Twist dress in hot pink sequin, and my friend Jourdan Sloane wore the same dress in gold. We were glittering under the pink sunset.”

Scroll below to see all of Marie’s outfits from her epic trip to Mexico.

Print Party

Courtesy Of Shea Marie

“A mesh maxi dress with a vibrant print is the perfect piece for a tropical vacation. It's lightweight and versatile, so you can wear it as a cover-up and then straight to dinner and dancing at night. The print and the colors are bold and stand out, but the ease of it makes it effortless at the same time. There’s literally nothing you can’t do in this dress.

I also never go on a beach vacation without a favorite pair of sunglasses. My current choice is the YSL black oval style.”

Timeless But Trendy

Courtesy Of Shea Marie

“This dress is my absolute dream crochet maxi. It’s a modern and elevated ode to Jane Birkin’s iconic crochet dress from 1969. It’s timeless, extremely chic, and can be worn from day to night. I pair it with SAME’s Nude collection swim underneath, which disappears seamlessly under any sheer crochet or cover-up type piece.”

Hit The Town

Courtesy Of Shea Marie

“This dress is the epitome of my holiday vacation style. It’s chic and cool but easy and effortless. The soft knit is comfortable and casual, but the column maxi shape and the unique low-side cutouts with tie make it both sexy and fun.”

So Beachy

Courtesy Of Shea Marie

“This dress is the piece to stand out on your next vacation; everyone stops me when I wear this. It’s the dress you have to post a picture of on social because it’s that special. A beautiful custom crochet knit with hand-sewn crochet flowers that once again can be worn day to night. Also, a raffia tote is a tropical vacation must-have; I brought my YSL Raffia Oxalis bag.”