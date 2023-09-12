Fashion girls, prepare yourselves: You’re in for plenty of sartorial highlights this month. For one, it’s New York Fashion Week, which is nothing short of inspiring. (Have you seen the street style??) Afterwards, everyone will make their way to London, Milan, and Paris for Spring/Summer 2024 runway shows that will provide even more outfit inspo. Catwalk presentations aside, there’s so much September fashion news, from sought-after collabs to new must-see flagship stores, to read up on, too. And because we don’t want you to miss a single detail, TZR gathered everything going on over the next few weeks.

At NYFW, designer Jonathan Cohen unveiled an upcoming collaboration with footwear label Larroudé at his runway show. Available to pre-order, the collection includes nine statement-making silhouettes, which run the gamut from ruffled poppy print mules to a stiletto knee-high boot embellished with 3D flowers. Moreover, should you be aimlessly strolling around New York this month, be sure to pop your head into Tanya Taylor’s first-ever flagship store, which is located at 980 Madison Avenue. The designer collaborated with Hyland Studio’s founder, Jessica Hyland, who worked on Khaite and Chanel’s Atelier Beauté Manhattan locations, to design the dreamy 1,400 square-foot space.

Read up on all the need-to-know fashion announcements for this month, ahead.

Tiffany & Co. Introduced Its Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue

Courtesy Of Tiffany & Co.

On Sept. 8, Tiffany & Co. revealed its Blue Book 2023: Out of the Blue during a presentation in partnership with French fashion house Givenchy. The intimate gathering was held at The Landmark Fifth Avenue boutique, where models wore the designer’s Haute Couture looks alongside roughly 25 jewels from Tiffany & Co.’s fall collection. Created by Nathalie Verdeille, Tiffany & Co.’s chief artistic director of jewelry, the luxe styles will be available to shop in October.

Khaite Drops A Second Collection With Oliver Peoples

Courtesy Of Daniel Arnold

This month, Khaite and Oliver Peoples added more eyewear to its on-going collab. The three new limited-edition styles, which are available in multiple color combos, include a metal cat-eye frame, oval silhouette, and an oversized, double-bridge look. Shop the shades on Khaite’s website or at its New York flagship store at 165 Mercer Street.

STAUD Teams Up With Wrangler For A Collection

Courtesy Of Staud

On Sept. 7, STAUD and Wrangler released its first-ever collaboration. “Wrangler's heritage in denim aligns with our brand ethos of creating pieces that are timeless while feeling fresh,” Sarah Staudinger, co-founder and creative director of STAUD, said in the press release. “Together, we have created a collection that combines Wrangler's iconic styles and infuses them with our DNA.” Design inspiration for the eight-piece collection came from vintage Wrangler ads as well as Staudinger’s all-time favorite jeans from the heritage company. The lineup, priced from $95 to $350, boasts a pencil skirt, an oversized denim jacket, and more core denim essentials.

Breitling Releases Its Navitimer Watch Style In Two New Sizes

Courtesy Of Breitling

Heritage watch brand Breitling introduces their fan favorite Navitimer style in two new streamlined sizes adorned with elegant mother-of-pearl dials, traceable 18k red gold, and lab grown diamonds. And if the timepieces aren’t enough to sell you? Campaign star Charlize Theron, a longtime fan and ambassador of the brand, most definitely will. “[These watches] have a duality to them that I really love,” she told TZR at a press conference, while wearing one of the updated designs with a sheer pearl-covered top and blazer (perfection!). “That is the thing that I was really attracted to with Breitling.”

Nike Women Hosts A Brooklyn Block Party & Presentation

Courtesy Of Nike Women

On Sept. 10, Nike Women hosted a NYFW presentation and block party in Brooklyn. During the event, there were performances by Luam, who was styled by Becky Akinyode, Jazzy Jumpers, The Jay Wayyyy, and the Brooklyn United Marching Band + Majorettes. What’s more, Nike Women is supporting four emerging BIPOC womenswear designers throughout NYFW — Sami Miro Vintage, Kim Shui, Luar, and Head of State. “In an effort to help create a more equitable future of design and sport, Nike is providing sponsorship for the collective’s shows, as well as Nike Cortez, Air Force 1, and V2K shoes for models to wear on the runway,” the press release explained.

GANNI & Nguyen Inc Will Drop A Collection

Courtesy Of GANNI

On Sept. 12, GANNI and Nguyen Inc, a New York-based brand founded by designer Kim Nguyen, introduced a six-piece ready-to-wear collection. But to be clear, this isn’t the first time the brands have collaborated: The first partnership was in 2021, and then again in 2022, when the duo released upcycled T-shirts. Not to mention, Nyguen Inc made its runway debut last Sept. with models taking to the catwalk in the Copenhagen company’s internet-famous cowboy boots. This time around, the lineup includes standout and casual looks such as striped jersey mini dresses, cropped tees, and a knit hoodie.

Jonathan Cohen & Larroudé Release A Shoe Collection

Courtesy Of Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen and Larroudé will release a shoe collection this month, which you can pre-order now. The boots, mules, and sandals are festooned with in-your-face details like floral prints, ruffles, and floral embellishments. Should you start clearing some space in your fall footwear arsenal for a pair of two? We’d say that’s a smart idea.

Tanya Taylor Opens Its First Flagship Store

Sharon Radisch

Last week, New York-based designer Tanya Taylor, who celebrated her brand’s 10-year anniversary in 2022, opened her first flagship store on Madison Avenue. The gorgeous space includes lovely paint colors by Farrow & Ball, a pink vintage cabinet from Jenna Lyons, and vintage Giancarlo Piretti chairs. “The high touch details of the space also include two custom wood inlays in the floral print of the first dress Tanya designed for Michelle Obama, as well as bold works of art painted by Tanya herself,” the press release added.

Nuuly Launches An Exclusive Collaboration With Favorite Daughter

Courtesy Of Nuuly

Rental subscription Nuuly partnered with Erin and Sara Foster, the sister design duo behind Favorite Daughter, one of the site’s most-rented labels. Ranging from sizes XS to XL, the 10-piece fall capsule features styles like corduroy and plaid sets, a logo sweatshirt, and a slinky maxi dress. Don’t know how to snag the pieces on Nuuly? Simply sign up for a membership for $98 a month, and you’ll be granted access to six styles at a time.