Confession: I absolutely love Bridgerton. Perhaps it’s due to my need for occasional escapism, or my longstanding interest in a juicy love story. Whatever the root, the last four seasons of the Regency era Netflix show has had me sat and at attention — and I’m not alone. In the five years since the show first premiered, the fashion world has been similarly enthralled by the Shonda Rimes-led program that boasts ornate gowns, extravagant headpieces, and of course corsets galore. Seemingly overnight, a steady stream of romantic, Regency-era collections started flowing out of some of the biggest brands in the biz, and said flow has not slowed.

With the Jan. 29 premiere of Bridgerton Season 4 (starring emerging it-girl Yerin Ha as the Cinderella-like Sophie Baek and a returning Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton), I’ve done some semi-deep research and reflection on the evolution of the “romance novel girl” aesthetic over the years. Back in 2021, the look emerged decidedly over-the-top and almost costume-y, with crinoline skirts and oversized floral appliques and embellishments. Fast forward to 2026, and the look is still dramatic, but with a cooler more modern edge. Luxury design houses like Rodarte and Alessandra Rich and showcasing dainty gowns set against traditionally feminine fabrics like rich velvet and silk with complementary bow and ruffled detailing. Even more affordable retailers like Zara and Free People are jumping on the bandwagon, offering sexy lacy separates that lean into the sultry love story narrative.

It truly is the age of the romance novel girl, and I’m so here for it. Ahead, see 10 items that will help you channel your inner Bridgerton heroine.

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

For Love & Lemons Julianne Maxi Dress $689 See On For Love & Lemons Between the empire waist and billowy puffed cap sleeves, this maxi dress epitomizes romantic Regencycore vibes.

Ésthe Taffeta Cut-out Slip Dress $270 See On Ésthe The sexy sculptural silhouette of this rich red taffeta number is hard to look away from.

Alessandra Rich Bow-Embellished Cotton-Blend Lace Mini Dress $2,810 $1,124 See On Net-A-Porter Not all damsels wear floor-sweeping gowns and this thigh-skimmng lace mini proves it.

Rodarte Bow-Detail Silk Satin Maxi Dress $3,945 See On MyTheresa You can’t talk romantic dressing and not mention Rodarte, who has ultra-feminine dainty detailing — like bows and rich velvet textures — embedded in every one of its designs.

Selkie The Butter Rose Soft Corset $179 See On Selkie Corsets and heritage florals are synonymous with Regencycore, so this Selkie style is a must for romance novel lovers.

Zara Lace Midi Dress $119 See On Zara Sexy delicate lace screams sultry love plot, so obviously this sheer Zara style turns up the smolder factor.

LoveShackFancy Galatea Metallic Silk Chiffon Maxi Dress $1,195 See On LoveShackFancy The shimmering baby blue chiffon of this plunging gown gives modern Cinderella vibes.

AFRM Trista Dress $148 See On AFRM I love the pretty tiered ruffle detailing of this AFRM dress as well as the sexy sheer lace panelling.