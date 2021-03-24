Rihanna Just Put An Unexpected Twist On This Nostalgic Dress Trend

Rihanna is known for her many talents. There’s her singing career, which has garnered her a Grammy, and there’s her entrepreneurial side — she started beauty businesses Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin in addition to Savage X Fenty, a size-inclusive undergarments line. Above all, Rihanna’s personal style has been known to standout just as much as her brands do (this even lead her to launch her short-lived luxury fashion label Fenty). Need a little more proof that the singer can make anything look amazing? Look to Rihanna’s latest '90s-inspired satin slip dress. Whether she's shaking up everything you know about the power of an all-black outfit or channeling her inner Katie Holmes in a KHAITE cashmere bra-and-cardigan look, Rihanna knows how to make a statement.

On March 23, the star wore a silver midi slip dress with pearl-strap detailing for dinner at Nobu in West Hollywood. The nostalgic slip dress style (made popular by the likes of Calvin Klein and Narciso Rodriguez decades ago) has long been apart of the singer's wardrobe. Rihanna most recently wore a tie-dye printed mini slip on a girl’s trip in Barbados and donned one to press functions in 2019. It’s no surprise the busy singer loves the design as the dress' versatility makes it a quick go-to when she wants to look dressy without trying too hard.

Maciel / BACKGRID

Since Rihanna's silver dress was a little more feminine, she paired the item with a brown R13 sherpa aviator jacket and finished off the look with a pair of Fenty parachute boots to give her outfit some edge. The power of the whole ensemble is in the adaptability of the dress. You can nix the boots for sneakers for a more causal feel or ditch the sneakers and jacket combo for a sleek heel during fancy date nights.

If you're ready to reap the benefits of an outfit that doesn't require you to wear pants, too, keep on scrolling. The celebrity-beloved dress style is sold at a number of retailers and is destined to earn a space in your spring wardrobe. Ahead, shop similar metallic silver options to Riri’s dress, or go for one saturated in a more colorful hue.

