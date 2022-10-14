(Home)

Give Barbiecore A Nod With This Subtle Pink Decor Idea

Color us obsessed.

Courtesy of Mary Patton Design / Photo by Molly Culver
This Thomas Guy Interiors-designed space looks like it belongs in a chic Parisian hotel. It’s elegant, yes — but with its mirroring bright pink couches, pops of animal print, and modern art, it also feels unexpectedly modern and glam.Courtesy of Thomas Guy Interiors / Photo by Jen Burner
You don’t exactly expect to see burnt orange and pink paired together often, but this space by Gillian Segal Design proves it works. In fact, it’s a genius combination — the moody couch gives the soft rose shade a nice balance that keeps the room from looking sweet.Courtesy of Gillian Segal Design / Photo by Ema Peter Photography

