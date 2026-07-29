If a pilates princess falls in the woods without first posting a mirror selfie in a matching Alo set on her Instagram Story, does anybody hear it? Since the dawn of internet documentation — or, at the very least, of clout-posting on Instagram Stories — folks have relied on specific gear and garb to signal their fitness prowess.

The aforementioned matching workout set is an obvious Exhibit A. Another would be that little black Lululemon belt bag. And of course, no “proof of wellness” is complete without the constant lugging of an oversized Stanley tumbler (although I daresay the Owala FreeSip is slowly but surely taking over the top spot).

None of these items make a person adept at pilates, stronger in the gym, more flexible during a heated Y7 class, or even better-suited for a session at Solidcore. But just as a fashion girl yearns to carry beaded Fendi baguettes and wear the new Blazy Chanel flats in hopes that her peers think she knows ball, wellness girlies rely on specific accoutrements to act as indicators of their wellness proficiency.

Recently, I’ve noticed yet another accessory gaining traction: the humble recovery slide. I got my hands on a pair of OOFOS OOahh PLUS Slides a few months back, and they’ve become a major part of my post-workout routine. I slip them on when I leave the gym instead of commuting home in my sneakers, and peel off my grippy socks post-pilates to give my feet some relief.

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Maybe the World Cup of it all has us reminiscing on the adidas Adissage Slides phase so many of us who grew up playing sports inevitably went through. Or, perhaps we’ve just homed in on another cool-girl way to infuse personal style into our workout attire — except this time around, there’s no performativity in sight. We’ve sweetened the deal by picking something that’s genuinely good for our bodies. According to podiatrist Dr. Timothy Karthas, DPM, swapping shoes post-workout can be a game-changer for our joints. “Most training, racing, and workout shoes are designed with a more stiff and firm sole than recovery footwear,” says Dr. Karthas. “This can aid in speed and performance during activity, but afterward, for standing or walking, these shoes don't supply as much cushion and shock absorption, and can place extra strain on your joints and muscles.” Opting for a recovery slide can reduce strain — and you don’t have to be a CrossFit star to need relief. Per Dr. Karthas, “anyone can benefit from faster recovery,” from gym buffs and pilates princesses to folks with injuries, to those whose jobs simply require them to be on their feet all day.

In my opinion, recovery slides feel amazing — and they also boast the right dose of sartorial flair. Stylist Julia Gall agrees: “I love the [OOFOS] OOlala flip-flop silhouette. It feels like a modern way of doing this sort of 2000s, tabloid-culture yoga aesthetic. In general, we’re seeing fewer leggings and more wide-leg yoga pants channeling that energy, and a sandal instead of a sneaker really lends itself to that look.” Gall notes that recovery slides aren’t the only gym shoe that has played double duty in terms of fashion and function in recent seasons, citing Solomon sneakers as a clear example. “We’ve seen these micro-trends emerge from the cult mentality around these active shoes that are function-forward,” explains Gall. “It looks like a fashion item, but what works best about it is that it actually is scientifically proven to be great for your feet.” Comfort and aesthetics so rarely align — and yet, trends like recovery slides and athletic shorts are growing more visible by the day. While I’ll personally stick to a Fendi baguette over a lululemon belt bag, it’s safe to say my slides have earned their keep in my athleisure wardrobe. Read on to see the best — and most stylish — recovery slides on the market.

FitFlop RELIEFF Recovery Toe-Post Sandals $60 See On FitFlop Is it just me, or are these FitFlops kind of giving The Row? They also boast a patented triple-density cushioning called Microwobbleboard that absorbs impact and relieves muscles with every step.

OOFOS OOahh Plus Women's Slide $70 See On OOFOS My personal slides of choice, with a Yeezy-reminiscent (aesthetically, only) chunky, rounded base and the brand’s impact-absorbing foam technology.

Hoka ORA Recovery Slide 3 $60 See On Hoka Are you a chronic foot-sweater? Hoka has you covered. These slides have airflow vents — not to mention foot-cradling cushion worthy of the American Podiatric Medical Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

SKLRK Beach Slide $80 See On SKYLRK Although not marketed as a recovery-focused shoe, this style from Justin Bieber’s brand SKYLRK is EVA-molded, making it a comfy choice for a fashion-forward quick errands run or an aesthetically sporty going-out look.

APL Lusso Slide $195 See On APL These slides look like a duvet at a fancy five-star hotel — and they feel just as lush. The Nappa leather strap is stylish, but it’s the 3D molded footbed and Propelium compound for cushioning and recovery that make these worth the splurge.

Teva ApreTrail Slide $60 See On Teva Teva makes the most comfortable sandals around, so it’s no surprise they’ve mastered the recovery slide game. Their ULTRACOMF foam is ideal for recovery, and details like grippy traction pods and the fact that these can float make them ideal for any adventurer.

Nike ReactX Rejuven8 $65 See On Nike Nike makes some of the coolest chunky recovery slides around in terms of aesthetics — and the tech is just as good. The ReactX foam uppers and midsoles on these give your feet sweet relief the second you slide them on.

Lululemon Restfeel Woven Slide $78 See On Lululemon Lululemon also carries a pair of classic Restfeel slides, but this lilac pair combines the OG pair’s beloved dual-density cushioning with a chic woven look.