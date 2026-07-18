An unexpected summer staple that’s been taking over city streets this season is the athletic short. Equal parts comfortable and stylish, these sporty cut-offs have become a go-to for warm-weather dressing. Whether you’re slipping on something quick to run an errand, putting together a brunch-worthy look, or sliding into a kitten heel for a night out with the girls, athletic shorts are a solid choice for both fashion and function.

The sporty-chic aesthetic continues to dominate, with fashion insiders and it-girls like Margot Robbie, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid embracing the trend. Much like track pants, athletic shorts can feel surprisingly feminine — depending on how you style them. Pair them with a fitted tank or flouncy top, then finish the look with fun pumps, wedges, or ballet flats. It’s the perfect example of the “summer outfit sandwich” — mixing sporty basics with high-femme pieces to create a balanced, relaxed, and refined ensemble.

As temperatures continue to rise, breathable clothing becomes essential, making the trendy bottoms an easy choice for everyday wear. Embrace the Sporty Spice energy and stay cool (in both ways) all season long. Below, shop 17 athletic shorts that combine style, versatility, and all-day comfort.

Liberowe Liberowe Stella Tiered Linen Shorts $490 See On Net-a-Porter A sweet ruffle detail on the back gives these colorblocked shorts the perfect playful touch, while the 100% linen fabric keeps them breezy, lightweight, and stylish.

Sporty & Rich NY Crest Lounge Short $115 See On Sporty & Rich Teal is having a major moment this season, and we’re here for it. Easily dress these up with a flowy tank and ballet flats, or keep them casual with an oversized T-shirt and flip-flops.

LA Apparel 2 Tone Heavy Dazzle Athletic Shorts $42 See On LA Apparel “Dazzle” basketball shorts have entered the chat, and they’re here to stay. These cuties are comfortable and easy to pair with just about anything.

Umbro x UO Checkered Performance Shorts $30 See On Urban Outfitters These bright yellow shorts are the ultimate summer staple. They’re like wearing sunshine and happen to be under $50. Plus, they come in six additional colors if yellow isn’t your vibe.

A.L.C Camden Drawstring Shorts $395 See On Bergdorf Goodman Pair these meadow green shorts with pastel hues such as butter yellow, baby blue, or a soft pink to embrace your whimsical side. Or keep things understated by styling them with neutral tones.

Celine Mini Shorts In Double Face Jersey $1,100 See On Celine Luxury athletic shorts weren’t on my 2026 bingo card until I spotted this darling pair from Celine. The retro-inspired silhouette, saturated cobalt blue, and white piping make them feel equal parts nostalgic and modern.

Kule The Paco $278 $167 See On Kule The “boyfriend short” — relaxed, breezy, and automatically comes with a borrowed-from- the-boys feel. Style them with sneakers for an off-duty look or pumps for a fashion-forward contrast.

Adidas Firebird Classic Shorts $40 See On Adidas These sleek army green shorts are the definition of cool-girl style. Finish the look with a dark T-shirt and ballet flats for extra style points.

Alo Yoga Match Point Short $78 See On Alo Yoga Whether you’re in your pilates, yoga, or gym era — or you just love comfortable clothing — try the Match Point short from Alo. They’re incredibly comfortable and come in over a dozen colors, so you can find your favorite hue (or a few) and head to your next workout feeling good.

Luluemon Track That High-Rise Lined Short 5" $68 See On Lululemon This sorbet pink option is any outfit’s cherry on top. Designed for everything from workouts to beach day, this pair makes for a great cover-up, so grab your tankini and hit the waves.

The Frankie Shop Zafra Satin Mini Shorts $185 See On The Frankie Shop Silk athletic shorts feel like an elevated take on a casual staple, pairing effortlessly with heels and a blouse for a night out while still feeling cozy. This rich plum shade feels sexy and powerful without being over the top.

Conner Ives The Recycled Nylon Bloomer $295 See On Conner Ives If you’re more interested in a bloomer-style short, these silver Conner Ives shorts are the perfect choice. Metallic is a neutral in my book, making these darling shorts a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Plus, the fuchsia-pink-and-blue label on the waistband is the cutest finishing touch.

Saint Laurent Color-Block Satin Shorts $1,550 See On Net-a-Porter Saint Laurent has outdone themselves with these 80s-style multicolored shorts — they’ll stand out wherever you wear them.

Imogene + Willie Track Short in Vintage White $145 See On Imogene + Willie The flattering high-waisted fit, red ribbon trim, and buttoned pocket give these classic shorts a retro charm.

Sea Georgie Cotton-Blend Sportswear Shorts $325 See On Moda Operandi Embroidered shorts feel incredibly chic. The floral detailing interlaced with beading and blue color-blocking make these shorts feel much dressier than your average athletic pair. If you’re looking to splurge, grab the matching top for the perfect summer set.