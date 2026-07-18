(The Shopping List)
Athletic Shorts Are the New It-Girl Wardrobe Staple
From the track to the trend cycle.
An unexpected summer staple that’s been taking over city streets this season is the athletic short. Equal parts comfortable and stylish, these sporty cut-offs have become a go-to for warm-weather dressing. Whether you’re slipping on something quick to run an errand, putting together a brunch-worthy look, or sliding into a kitten heel for a night out with the girls, athletic shorts are a solid choice for both fashion and function.
The sporty-chic aesthetic continues to dominate, with fashion insiders and it-girls like Margot Robbie, Zoë Kravitz, and Bella Hadid embracing the trend. Much like track pants, athletic shorts can feel surprisingly feminine — depending on how you style them. Pair them with a fitted tank or flouncy top, then finish the look with fun pumps, wedges, or ballet flats. It’s the perfect example of the “summer outfit sandwich” — mixing sporty basics with high-femme pieces to create a balanced, relaxed, and refined ensemble.
As temperatures continue to rise, breathable clothing becomes essential, making the trendy bottoms an easy choice for everyday wear. Embrace the Sporty Spice energy and stay cool (in both ways) all season long. Below, shop 17 athletic shorts that combine style, versatility, and all-day comfort.
A sweet ruffle detail on the back gives these colorblocked shorts the perfect playful touch, while the 100% linen fabric keeps them breezy, lightweight, and stylish.
Teal is having a major moment this season, and we’re here for it. Easily dress these up with a flowy tank and ballet flats, or keep them casual with an oversized T-shirt and flip-flops.
“Dazzle” basketball shorts have entered the chat, and they’re here to stay. These cuties are comfortable and easy to pair with just about anything.
These bright yellow shorts are the ultimate summer staple. They’re like wearing sunshine and happen to be under $50. Plus, they come in six additional colors if yellow isn’t your vibe.
Pair these meadow green shorts with pastel hues such as butter yellow, baby blue, or a soft pink to embrace your whimsical side. Or keep things understated by styling them with neutral tones.
Luxury athletic shorts weren’t on my 2026 bingo card until I spotted this darling pair from Celine. The retro-inspired silhouette, saturated cobalt blue, and white piping make them feel equal parts nostalgic and modern.
The “boyfriend short” — relaxed, breezy, and automatically comes with a borrowed-from- the-boys feel. Style them with sneakers for an off-duty look or pumps for a fashion-forward contrast.
These sleek army green shorts are the definition of cool-girl style. Finish the look with a dark T-shirt and ballet flats for extra style points.
Whether you’re in your pilates, yoga, or gym era — or you just love comfortable clothing — try the Match Point short from Alo. They’re incredibly comfortable and come in over a dozen colors, so you can find your favorite hue (or a few) and head to your next workout feeling good.
This sorbet pink option is any outfit’s cherry on top. Designed for everything from workouts to beach day, this pair makes for a great cover-up, so grab your tankini and hit the waves.
Silk athletic shorts feel like an elevated take on a casual staple, pairing effortlessly with heels and a blouse for a night out while still feeling cozy. This rich plum shade feels sexy and powerful without being over the top.
If you’re more interested in a bloomer-style short, these silver Conner Ives shorts are the perfect choice. Metallic is a neutral in my book, making these darling shorts a versatile addition to any wardrobe. Plus, the fuchsia-pink-and-blue label on the waistband is the cutest finishing touch.
Saint Laurent has outdone themselves with these 80s-style multicolored shorts — they’ll stand out wherever you wear them.
The flattering high-waisted fit, red ribbon trim, and buttoned pocket give these classic shorts a retro charm.
Embroidered shorts feel incredibly chic. The floral detailing interlaced with beading and blue color-blocking make these shorts feel much dressier than your average athletic pair. If you’re looking to splurge, grab the matching top for the perfect summer set.
Brown and pink make for a darling color combination — as proven by these Old Navy striped cut-offs. Grab the style for under $25.