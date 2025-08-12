Kendall Jenner knows how to put a gym-ready look together — just glance around you at your next workout class to see the supermodel’s influence on how people style their athleisure. The fitness-loving influencer is now a face of Alo, a fitting appointment given her love for the LA-based lifestyle brand.

To announce its new muse, Alo revealed a shoot with Jenner at the breathtaking Amangiri resort with the tagline, “Luxury is wellness.” Kitted out in fitness gear, the 29-year-old is seen riding a horse through the secluded Canyon Point in Utah, showcasing her moves, recovering, lounging, and readying for a hike.

Jenner has been papped out and about no shortage of times in her Alo favorites, including the popular AirLift leggings. Earlier this month, she debuted the label’s Sunset sneaker, posing in the sleek, vintage-style shoe with a silver Ferrari convertible on Instagram.

In a release, the jet-setting California-native said, “Alo's whole philosophy around wellness really reflects how I try to live; being intentional and taking care of myself from the inside out. Whether I'm traveling, on set, or just at home recharging, I always come back to the little rituals that keep me grounded."

Alo

While she’s already made it straightforward to find what designer fashions she’s coveting each season thanks to her shoppable campaigns and edits with e-tailer FRWD — where she is creative director. In her new role as an ambassador for Alo, fans can also now replicate her Pilates ‘fits with one quick click.

Alo

The partnership launches today with The Core Collection: a curated assortment of ten essential pieces hand-picked by the runway regular that embody both her own elevated casual style and Alo’s “Studio to Street” philosophy.

True to Jenner’s vibe, they’re all equal parts high performance and minimalist and polished in design too.

Alo

Among the selection are wear-everyday staples like ribbed cropped tanks, simple scoop-neck bras, sculpting bike shorts, as well as lightweight layers and knits. The brand’s new Runner is in there as well, proving that the extra-cushioned and eco-conscious sneaker works just as well in the wild as it does on the treadmill at Barry’s.

Alo

Beyond today’s unveiling and initial drop, the campaign will continue to roll out in chapters through October 2025. Intrigued? Good thing there’s three more capsules with fresh styles, silhouettes, and shades set to come your way soon.