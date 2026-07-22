You already know Alo for its wellness-inspired sportswear, streetwear, and skincare — and today, the yoga-centric brand is expanding even more with its first eyewear collection. The label’s six debut styles can be seen in its new campaign, modeled by Lila Moss, Amelia Gray, Lara Stone, Alton Mason, Estelle Chen, and Matthew Noszka. The star-studded group is front and center for images shot by Stuart Winecoff, inspired by fast-paced living and seeing the world through different perspectives.

In the Miami-set shoot, Moss wears the brand’s pink-tinted Wire Frame sunglasses while lounging by an infinity pool — an ideal summertime activity, if you ask us. Gray poses in the label’s angular Speed sunglasses, which prove a sporty complement to her color-blocked Alo yoga outfit. In a black pair of the Alo Cat Eye shades, Stone nonchalantly drives a vintage automobile, showing the eyewear’s versatility on both the street and the shore. Meanwhile, Chan poses in the brand’s dark, rounded Skinny Oval sunglasses before crisp blue waters.

With all styles in Alo’s collection being genderless, there are also moments for male models Mason and Noszka to shine. Noszka — who you’ll recognize from his acting breakout on All’s Fair alongside Kim Kardashian — wears Alo’s black Rectangle sunglasses at the beach, drenched by the spray of ocean waves. Mason rounds out the group in the cosmopolitan Aviator sunglasses, featuring oversized frames with golden lenses for a slick edge (which also matches the leather Alo duffle over his shoulder).

(+) Stuart Winecoff/Courtesy of Alo (+) Stuart Winecoff/Courtesy of Alo INFO 1/2

While spotlighting Alo’s latest launch, the brand’s new shoot adds another entry to its model-filled universe. Moss, Stone, Chan, and Mason all make their Alo debuts in the campaign, while Gray and Noszka are reuniting with the brand after posing in its previous shoots. It’s a fitting combination of new-generation talents and the brand’s signature mesh of fashion and fitness, following prior work with top models including Kendall Jenner, Jasmine Tookes, and Candice Swanepoel.

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

The sunglasses themselves also embrace that same worldview. Retailing from $250 to $375, each versatile pair is crafted in Japan with durable Takiron acetate, with many styles including gold-plated and palladium hardware for a luxe finish. Sleek hues of black, brown, gray, pink, blue, and gold, plus frames varying from classic to throwback shapes, also show there’s a pair fit for any taste and lifestyle — whether you’re hitting the gym, the beach, or busy city streets.

Before you prep your next summer outfit — and if your eyewear rotation needs a refresh — check out Alo’s first sunglasses collection below.